Today, Dimension 20 announced a new season of its Dungeons & Dragons actual play show, this time featuring a group of celebrity drag queens. The stars of Dungeons and Drag Queens all appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Alaska, Bob the Drag Queen, Jujubee, and Monet X Change.

The fabulous foursome will pick up the dice to become questing queens on a campaign led by Brennan Lee Mulligan, D20's popular Dungeon Master. Watch the trailer here!

Dimension 20: Dungeons and Drag Queens Trailer

Meet the queens as they introduce their characters— a merfolk assassin, a hulking orc barbarian, a tiefling sorceress, and a ranger fae. T he character art is really charming, and it looks like these four queens are going to be going through a pretty classic D&D campaign, death dropping into the underworld. Tabletop games at their core are all flavors of improv, and D20's goof-forward storytelling style is the perfect launch pad for these four new adventurers, who are incredibly sharp and talented comediennes.

Dungeons and Drag Queens will be available June 28 on DropoutTV.

