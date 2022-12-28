Google Stadia

Google told us Stadia wasn’t going anywhere and that things would pan out. And then, one day this year, Google announced it was done and issuing refunds. Granted, the writing was on the wall earlier in the year that Stadia would soon face its expiration date, but it was a bummer for folks sold on the premise of cloud gaming. I’m one of those people who wanted a way to play the latest games without having to shell out for the whole console or PC tower setup. It seemed possible through Stadia, which granted me access to my favorite games through the Android/Chrome ecosystem. But I’ve since had to jump to other cloud gaming services. In the end, all I can do is look back and consider what could have been. There is no doubt that many Google fans will also be pretty skeptical the next time the company attempts to get them on board with something new.

- Florence Ion