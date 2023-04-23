Disney hopes that those who attend Disneyland leave the theme parks with fun experiences and memories that stick with attendees for. And that’s... technically what happened last night at Disneyland Park, because the Maleficent dragon animatronic quite literally went up in flames. And the culprit was none other than one Mickey Mouse.



During the second Fantasmic performance of the night, Mickey fights the dragon from Sleeping Beauty and blasts sparks at her head. Those flames began to hit Tom Sawyer Island down below, then the parts of the dragon itself. And as you can see in the video below, it didn’t take long for the animatronic to be set ablaze, and eventually its own head becomes engulfed in fire. The show then came to an early end to evacuate those in the western section of the park.

Some of speculated that a leak is what caused the fire; in other videos of the event, it’s possible to see some fluid leaking out of Maleficent’s mouth before Mickey’s sparks hit it. Those speaking to WDWT further allege that the dragon collapsed when Anaheim fire crews were attempting to extinguish the fire, and it’s possible the entire stage area for the nighttime spectacular event collapsed during the incident. Per the Anaheim Fire Department, no injuries were reported from staff or attendees.

This morning, a Disneyland spokesperson released a statement to news anchor Landon McReynolds confirming that the safety of the cast and park guests from Tom Sawyer Island. “Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded, and the fire was extinguished,” said Disney. “Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely evacuated of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.” Performances of Fantasmic previously planned for today appear to have been canceled, according to Disney’s own events schedule for the park.

