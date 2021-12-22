Hollywood premieres are big events, bringing out the stars, the celebrity guests, and the movers n’ shakers of the movie n’ TV industries. These events are often supposed to offer the first official debut of whatever project is being celebrated and promoted. But due to rising concerns over the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Disney’s big Book of Boba Fett premiere party has been postponed to February 8, a mere day before the show’s seventh and final episode airs on February 9.



To be fair, the premiere party date wasn’t going to line up with the debut of the show, either. The Book of Boba Fett debuts on the Disney+ streaming service on December 29 (one week away as of press time!), and the premiere was originally set for January 4, the day before—actually mere hours before—the second episode became available at 12 :01 am PT on January 5. It seems reasonable to think that attendees would get to watch both the first and second episode together, just so they could enjoy some part of the show before us peasants. There’s no telling what Lucasfilm will decide to debut in February at the rescheduled premiere, but the final episode will be the only footage no one’s seen yet.

Variety, who broke the news, said guests included were Star Wars TV masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Book of Boba Fett executive producer Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and star Ming-Na Wen, with more names to come... assuming the event isn’t pushed back again or even canceled altogether. Somehow, I’m having a hard time imagining America’s going to get a better grip on the coronavirus in a month and a half than it does now.

