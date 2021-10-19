Batgirl adds a new mystery man to its cast. David Gordon Green wants Halloween Ends to stand out from its predecessors. Salma Hayek discusses Chloé Zhao’s passion in making Eternals. Plus, a new look at Doctor Who. Spoilers now!

The Haunted Mansion

According to THR, Danny DeVito will play “a smug professor” in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. He joins the already cast LaKeith Stanfield and Owen Wilson.

Batgirl

Deadline reports that Jacob Scipio has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max Batgirl film, in an undisclosed role.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie regulars Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck have been respectively cast as Herman, Lily, and Grandpa in The Munsters.

The Flash

Filming has officially wrapped on Andy Muschietti’s The Flash.

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds also revealed he’s taking “a little sabbatical from movie making” now that filming’s wrapped on his musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol.

That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.

Halloween Ends

In conversation with THR, David Gordon Green stated Halloween Ends will be “very different in tone” from both Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills.”

Yes, it is. It’s very different in tone from Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills, and I think that’s part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies. So I’ve made a point for my own interest as a fan to take different technical approaches to each of the three in this trilogy. So I’m excited to show you guys what we’re working on, but we’re just cooking it up right now. I’m sure it will evolve. I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it. So no spoilers here.

Psycho Goreman 2

Steven Kostanski also revealed he’s actively developing a sequel to Psycho Goreman on a recent episode of Bloody-Disgusting’s Boo Crew podcast.

I want to follow that up with something that delivers, and so the more people love the movie and want more from it, the more I’m like ‘oh shit, I’ve gotta deliver a thing.’ And I’m trying. I’m working on it. It’s surprisingly complicated trying to get this off the ground. Sequel issues… rights and things. Just trying to make all the things line up, and also just find the time to sit down and write the damn thing. I hope to get something going soon.

Eternals



In conversation with Elle magazine, Salma Hayek stated she and director Chloé Zhao “got into a serious fight” over the Eternals script.

I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, “No, but that’s not how I designed it.” The people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired. I came out and I said, “Wow, I’m in love with her brain!” That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, “Wow! That was amazing.” It was just complete freedom. We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting.

Meanwhile, Sersi breaks it down for Black Knight in a new TV spot.

The Continental

Deadline reports Mel Gibson has joined the cast of the John Wick prequel series as “a character named Cormac.” Further details are not available at this time, nor answers as to why Starz sought out the anti-semitic actor for the role.

Warrior Nun

Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey, and Richard Clothier have joined the second season of the Netflix series Warrior Nun. Rayann will play Yasmine Amunet, “an intellectual, not a fighter, who finds herself drawn into Warrior Nun Ava’s journey,” while Mullarkey plays Miguel, “a charismatic but mysterious activist,” and Clothier Cardinal William Foster, the “straightforward, loyal and brilliant” second in command at the Vatican. [Deadline]

The Witcher

According to a new listing on Production Weekly (via Redanian Intelligence), season three of The Witcher is planned to enter production sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Doctor Who

The BBC has officially revealed the first look at the return of classic monsters the Sontarans in the new season subtitled Flux.

