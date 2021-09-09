Michael Myers strikes in another new glimpse from Halloween Kills. The Muppets date their own Haunted Mansion ride. Get a look at what’s coming on Titans, and Riverdale... wait I’m sorry there’s a Queen of Bees now? To me, my spoilers!



Haunted Mansion

THR reports Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion in a currently undisclosed role.

Muppets’ Haunted Mansion

Relatedly, t here’s a new poster for the Muppet Halloween special at Disney+ premiering on October 8.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen has wrapped filming on the Doctor Strange sequel.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the new Resident Evil has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong violence and gore, and language throughout.” Fandango also has a new image of the cast as part of its 2021 Fall Movie Preview. Oh, hey, we’ve got one of those too...

Halloween Kills

Fandango also has this great new photo of Michael Meyers clutching the roof of a car in Halloween Kills.

A new track from John Carpenter’s score titled “Rampage” has also been posted to Youtube.

Injustice

The Joker straight-up murders Lois Lane in the trailer for the “R”-rated animated adaptation of Injustice.

Charmed

TVLine reports Australian actress Lucy Barrett will replace Madeleine Mantock’s Macy in the fourth season of Charmed as a new character whose “name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well… it’s just more fun that way. What we will say is she’s an artist with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.” Sounds like history is repeating itself...

Krapopolis

According to Deadline, Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell have joined the voice cast of Dan Harmon’s latest animated series, Krapopolis. Ayoade will voice Tyrannis, “the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis who is trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name” while Berry will portray Tyrannis’ father, Shlub, “a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]) who is “oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist, and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life.” Waddingham will play Deliria, “Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices” who is “known as the trashy one” within her extended Olympian family – “forged in patricide and infidelity.” Murphy voices Stupendous, “Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops” while Trussell rounds out the cast as Hippocampus, “Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.”

Roswell, New Mexico

Deadline reports Andrew Lees and Zoe Cipres have joined the cast of Roswell, New Mexico’s fourth season as Bonnie and Cylde, a duo of thieves robbing Roswell’s banks.” Lees’ Clyde is described as “a man with deeply held beliefs, fighting to keep his family on the right path” who “sees a potential ally in Michael” while Bonnie is “a caring, voraciously curious woman, struggling to find her place on this Earth...despite her impulsive nature– something Michael Guerin can relate to.” KSiteTV also has a few new photos from “Free Your Mind, ” this week’s episode. More at the link.

Titans

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has photos from “51%, ” the seventh episode of Titan’s third season. Click through for more.

While Crane ramps up his operation with the help of Gotham’s crime families, the Titans search for leads – from Oracle and informants – on his next move.

Y: The Last Man



Yorick and 355 “hit a snag” in the synopsis for “Weird Al is Dead, ” the October 4 episode of Y: The Last Man.

Yorick, Agent 355 and Dr. Mann hit a snag on their way to San Francisco. As the search for 355 heats up, Jennifer clashes with former cabinet secretary Regina Oliver, who has her eyes on the presidency. Hero is seduced by a charismatic leader, Roxanne, as Sam and Nora grapple with their place in a dangerous group of survivors. Written by: Catya McMullen Directed by: Destiny Ekaragha

Archer

Meanwhile, Barry’s trapped inside Other Barry in the synopsis for Mission: Difficult airing October 6.

Archer is trapped inside IIA headquarters and Barry is trapped inside Other Barry. Written by Mark Ganek.

Riverdale

Finally, Cheryl becomes Queen of the Bees in the trailer for “Band of Brothers, ” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Banner art by Jim Cook