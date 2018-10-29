DJI just announced the rumored (and leaked) Mavic 2 Enterprise. It looks a lot like the consumer-focused Mavic 2 series, but the drone itself can now support payloads that give pilots new airborne tools. You might say it’s a bit like taking a regular camera drone and giving it superpowers that might enable it to save lives.
The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise sports the familiar grey, folding body of the other Mavics. However, in addition to sporting a camera system under its nose, the Mavic 2 Enterprise also comes with the ability to attach accessories to the top. For now, the company is releasing a spotlight for low-light rescue missions, a loudspeaker for emergency operations, and an ultra-light beacon that makes the aircraft visible from up to three miles away. Additionally, DJI has added 24GB of onboard storage to the Mavic 2 Enterprise as well as new security features that make it more difficult for that data to get compromised if the drone falls into the wrong hands.
Otherwise, DJI’s new folding drone sports all of the same impressive performance features as others in the Mavic 2 series. That includes a 12-megapixel camera with 2X optical zoom and 3X digital zoom, a system that sounds comparable to what you’ll find in the Mavic 2 Zoom. The Mavic 2 Enterprise also comes with DJI’s latest autonomous and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance technology. It boasts 31 minutes of flight time and a top speed of 45 miles per hour. In other words, it’s a Mavic 2 drone with a new and seemingly limitless bag of tricks.
As the name implies, DJI is targeting the commercial drone market with the new Mavic 2 Enterprise. While the initial round of accessories implies a focus on search-and-rescue and emergency services, one can’t help but wonder the broad spectrum of sensors that DJI could make to fit the Mavic 2 Enterprise. It’s easy to imagine how this machine could be inspecting pipelines or checking factory inventories in the very near future. That’s what makes the whole idea of a modular drone most interesting.
It’s now very clear that DJI’s new Mavic 2 series is much more than one drone. The folding aircraft is a full-on platform. This might not mean a lot for the hobbyist who wants to take pretty pictures of sunsets, but the notion of a lower cost drone that can be outfitted with tools to do jobs is undeniably exciting for a whole host of industries. All three of these accessories come bundled with the Mavic 2 Enterprise, which goes on sale today for $2,000.