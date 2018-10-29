Photo: DJI

DJI just announced the rumored (and leaked) Mavic 2 Enterprise. It looks a lot like the consumer-focused Mavic 2 series, but the drone itself can now support payloads that give pilots new airborne tools. You might say it’s a bit like taking a regular camera drone and giving it superpowers that might enable it to save lives.

The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise sports the familiar grey, folding body of the other Mavics. However, in addition to sporting a camera system under its nose, the Mavic 2 Enterprise also comes with the ability to attach accessories to the top. For now, the company is releasing a spotlight for low-light rescue missions, a loudspeaker for emergency operations, and an ultra-light beacon that makes the aircraft visible from up to three miles away. Additionally, DJI has added 24GB of onboard storage to the Mavic 2 Enterprise as well as new security features that make it more difficult for that data to get compromised if the drone falls into the wrong hands.

Photo: DJI

Otherwise, DJI’s new folding drone sports all of the same impressive performance features as others in the Mavic 2 series. That includes a 12-megapixel camera with 2X optical zoom and 3X digital zoom, a system that sounds comparable to what you’ll find in the Mavic 2 Zoom. The Mavic 2 Enterprise also comes with DJI’s latest autonomous and omnidirectional obstacle avoidance technology. It boasts 31 minutes of flight time and a top speed of 45 miles per hour. In other words, it’s a Mavic 2 drone with a new and seemingly limitless bag of tricks.

As the name implies, DJI is targeting the commercial drone market with the new Mavic 2 Enterprise. While the initial round of accessories implies a focus on search-and-rescue and emergency services, one can’t help but wonder the broad spectrum of sensors that DJI could make to fit the Mavic 2 Enterprise. It’s easy to imagine how this machine could be inspecting pipelines or checking factory inventories in the very near future. That’s what makes the whole idea of a modular drone most interesting.

Photo: DJI

It’s now very clear that DJI’s new Mavic 2 series is much more than one drone. The folding aircraft is a full-on platform. This might not mean a lot for the hobbyist who wants to take pretty pictures of sunsets, but the notion of a lower cost drone that can be outfitted with tools to do jobs is undeniably exciting for a whole host of industries. All three of these accessories come bundled with the Mavic 2 Enterprise, which goes on sale today for $2,000.