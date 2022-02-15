Frank Grillo battles werewolves in Steven C. Miller’s next horror movie. Genndy Tarkovsky’s Primal will return this summer. Plus, get a glimpse at what’s coming on Snowpiercer, and the first footage from the second season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is here. Spoilers go!



Year Two

Bloody-Disgusting reports Frank Grillo will star in Year Two, a film described as “The Purge with werewolves” from Silent Night director, Steven C. Miller. The story is said to concern the return of a supermoon “which, on its last appearance just a year earlier, turned anybody touched by moonlight into a werewolf,” an event that lead to nearly “one-billion deaths” across Earth.

Skeletons in the Closet

Deadline also reports Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Clifton Powell, and Valery M. Ortiz are attached to star in Skeletons in the Closet, a horror film in which the infamous La Llorona “grants a costly wish to the parents of a child by curing her of cancer. In saving the child, the mother of the child suffers the consequences by losing her beloved husband and becoming more evil until she pledges her allegiance to La Llorona. The father (Howard) spirals down the path of self-destruction after borrowing hard money from a ruthless mobster to pay the hospital bills for his daughter.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Empire Magazine has a new photo of America Chavez standing around with Doctor Strange and Wong.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A new track from Colin Stetson’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre score is available to stream on YouT ube.

Teen Titans Go! & DC Superhero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

The Teen Titans and the DC Superhero Girls team-up with the Super Friends to stop a new, multiversal incarnation of the Legion of Doom in the trailer for Teen Titans Go! & DC Superhero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse.

Teen Titans Go!

Deadline also has word Teen Titans Go! has been renewed for an eighth season at Cartoon Network.

Primal

The second season of Genndy Tarkovsky’s Primal is scheduled to air sometime this summer on Adult Swim.

Gotham Knights



The CW’s upcoming Gotham Knights—in which the son of Batman teams with the children of his father’s rogue’s gallery—is set to begin filming in April.

Moon Knight

Empire Magazine also has a new photo from Moon Knight.

Star Trek: Discovery

Burnham must stop Book and Tarka in the synopsis for “Rubicon, ” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.



Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery race to stop Book and Ruon Tarka from launching a rogue plan that could inadvertently endanger the galaxy. Written by: Alan McElroy Directed by: Andi Armaganian

Snowpiercer

A child is born aboard the Snowpiercer in the trailer for next week’s episode.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of its other He-Man series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Banner art by Jim Cook