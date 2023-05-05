Doctor Who Teases Its 60th Anniversary With a Cryptic New Trailer

A new Blair Witch project might have found its director. New Flash movie posters give us a look at the next trinity. New details about Ke Huy Quan’s mystery Loki season 2 character have been revealed. Plus, a new look at Secret Invasion, and Riverdale hints at a deadly dance. Spoilers now!



Shell

Deadline reports Elisabeth Moss, Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber are attached to star in Shell, a “psychological thriller” from director Max Minghella set in “a near future when humanity’s cultural obsession with youth and beauty has been taken to new extremes.” The story follows Samantha (Elisabeth Moss) a struggling actress who is “given an opportunity to get a free trial at Shell, a pioneering health and beauty company which promises to keep its clients looking young forever. Samantha’s life and career is transformed by the treatment, and she develops a burgeoning friendship with Shell’s CEO, the ultra-glamorous Zoe Shannon (Kate Hudson). When a string of former Shell patients go missing under mysterious circumstances, including popular social media star Chloe Benson (Kaia Gerber), Samantha starts to fear she may be in danger herself.”

Faces of Death

Deadline also has word Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You) is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming Faces of Death remake in an undisclosed role.

Maury the Miserable Vampire

According to Fangoria, Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within) is attached to direct an animated film adaptation of Jeff Roland’s children’s book, Maury the Miserable Vampire. The story will follow the curmudgeonly vampire of the title as he searches for his missing friend, Barry the Bat. As Maury “summons the courage to set out into the world for the very first time,” he meets several “friendly, funny monsters from across the globe, learns about other cultures, teamwork, and most importantly, the value of friendship.”

Untitled Blair Witch Project Sequel

The latest issue of Production Weekly reports Oliver Park has been hired to direct an “Untitled Blair Witch Sequel” at Lionsgate. The sequel plans to begin filming sometime in late summer or early fall.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to AMC, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse runs 140 minutes long, making it the lengthiest animated feature ever released from a Hollywood studio.

Final Destination 6

In response to a fan on Twitter, original screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick confirmed the inciting disaster in Final Destination 6 will be “better than a cruise ship.”

Relatedly, the latest issue of Production Weekly claims the film is officially titled Final Destination 6: Bloodlines and begins filming this summer in Vancouver.

The Flash

The official Twitter page of The Flash has shared new character posters of Barry Allen, Batman and Supergirl.

Loki

Ke Huy Quan is reportedly playing an archivist for Time Variant Authority named Ouroboros in the second season of Loki.

Doctor Who

In response to an official Doctor Who Instagram post chronicling Donna Noble’s time on the series, Russell T. Davies teased “terrible things” are in store for the character when she reunites with the Doctor later this year.

Relatedly, fans on Twitter are excitedly decoding a ten second TV spot promoting the 60th anniversary special this November.

New Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Teaser Trailer

Yellowjackets

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Yellowjackets’ costume designer Amy Parris stated the season two finale finally sees the surviving teammates become “depraved,” “desperate,” “smelly” and “gross.”

When I first watched season one, I thought, well they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go you know, and to get even dirtier. Up until I think seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean they’re dirty, but you’ll really see in nine, they just get like roughed up and they really are depraved and sad and desperate. So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they’d be at this point.

From

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, From has been renewed for a third season at MGM+.

Secret Invasion

Empire Magazine states the upcoming Secret Invasion series at Disney+ is comprised of “six hour-long episodes.” The outlet additionally has a new photo of Samuel L. Jackson’s bearded and battle-scarred Nick Fury.

Riverdale

Betty causes an incident on the set of her local after-school dance show in the trailer for “Dirty Dancing,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x07 Promo “Dirty Dancing” (HD) Season 7 Episode 7 Promo

Titans

The cast and crew of Titans discuss Brother Blood in a new featurette.

Titans Season 4 “Brother Blood” Featurette (HD) Final Season

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, Adult Swim has released a new clip from today’s premiere episode of Genndy Tartakovsky’s new series, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal | First Look! Origins Of The Heroes | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧

