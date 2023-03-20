Doctor Who's Next Anniversary Project Turns Sooz Kempner Into Doom

Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in November 2023 is giving the series a chance to go seemingly as bonkers as it wants. Shove David Tennant in as a new Doctor? Sure. Russell T. Davies is back like it’s 2008? Hell yeah. TikT ok and Twitter superstar Sooz Kempner is getting her own series of comics, books, games, and media tie-ins? ...Okay?



This morning the BBC announced Doom’s Day, a new transmedia Doctor Who campaign with Kempn er—an award- winning comedian, sketch artist, and actor likely best known worldwide for her viral Twitter and TikT ok videos, impersonating various political and public figures. In Doom’s Day, Kempner will play Doom, the titular intergalactic assassin who has found herself hunted by Death itself—and must use a purloined vortex manipulator with a day’s worth of time-jumping charge to find the Doctor and save herself.

Meet Doom - the Universe’s Greatest Assassin! | Doom’s Day | Doctor Who

“Doom’s Day is a huge new adventure for the whole Doctor Who universe—starring the brilliant and hilarious Sooz Kempner as an intergalactic assassin,” returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. “Her adventures will span comics, audio, a novel, video games stories and more, expanding the world of Doctor Who into brand new territories. Beware the Doom’s Day, it’s coming for us all.”

Doom’s Day will feature multiple familiar Doctor Who faces to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary alongside Kempner, and will play out in a series of stories such as comics from Doctor Who Magazine and Titan, audio dramas from Big Finish and BBC Audio, a novel published by Penguin Random House, and a game in development from East Side Games, each focusing on a different hour of the day Doom has left to save herself. Doctor Who’s social media channels will then release a live-action culmination of the event later this year

