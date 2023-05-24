Most f ans recognize Indira Varma for her standout roles on Game of Thrones and Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as Rome, Carnival Row, and the recent Extrapolations; she’s also set to be in that upcoming Dune: The Sisterhood prequel series. But some might also know her from Torchwood—a connection that’s brought her into the realm of Doctor Who.

The BBC reports that Varma will reunite with Russell T Davies, past and future Doctor Who showrunner as well as the creator of spin-off series Torchwood, for a mysterious role opposite Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor. H er character’s name-slash-title is “the Duchess,” and even without much context we have a feeling the effortlessly regal Varma is the perfect choice.

“I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him,” Varma told the BBC’s dedicated Doctor Who site. “ I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Davies sounds equally jazzed about casting Varma, and drops a very tiny hint about her character . “I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

Interplanetary mischief? The spectacular unleashing of terror? Yes, please! Look for Varma as the Duchess when Gatwa’s Doctor Who era begins—that’ll come in “the festive period ,” to use the BBC’s term, which will be after a trio of David Tennant-starring special episodes air in November to mark Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. Outside of the UK and Ireland, where the show still lives on the BBC, fans will be able to w atch new seasons of Doctor Who on Disney+.

