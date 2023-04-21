Doctor Who Gets Groovy in New Set Promo Pics

The end of the week is upon us, the time of rest is nigh, we approach the weekend and we greet it with open arms. Well. Open arms and a full list of movies, tv, and books to devour. We’ve got a lot of small updates from horror films including a Lord of the Flies adaptation, a queer time-loop romance, and a Thanksgiving slasher. Something for everyone! Spoilers, clear your schedules.



Jagged Mind

Variety reports Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Legends of Tomorrow) and Shannon Woodward (Westworld) are attached to star in Jagged Mind, a time loop horror movie from director Kelley Kali at Hulu. Based on a script by Allyson Morgan, the story follows “a woman plagued by blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she’s stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend.”

Bad Things

Variety also reports Shudder has acquired Bad Things, a horror-thriller starring Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Molly Ringwald in which “a group of friends’ trip to a snowy resort for a weekend getaway devolves in a psychological tailspin and ends in a bloody nightmare.” Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Rad Pereira and Jared Abrahamson are attached to co-star.

Thanksgiving

Eli Roth shared several behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Patrick Dempsey crawling with goats on the set of Thanksgiving.

Lord of the Flies

According to Spoiler TV, a television series based on William Golding’s Lord of the Flies is now in development at the BBC from writer Jack Thorne (National Treasure) and producers Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell (Sex Education).

Doctor Who

Doctor Who’s official Twitter page released a new look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson during an upcoming adventure set in the 1960's.

The page also shared our first look at Jinkx Monsoon as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet.”

Ghosts

A mysterious woman claims to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion in the synopsis for “The Heir,” the second season finale of Ghosts.

When a woman shows up claiming to be the rightful heir to Woodstone Mansion, Sam (Rose McGiver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) enlist the help of a lawyer. Meanwhile, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) tries to decide how to spend half of Sam’s advance on his autobiography. Also, a surprise event takes place that could dramatically change life at the manor. Second season finale.

Superman & Lois

Lana bonds with General Lane over their “shared fear of dating” in the synopsis for “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” the May 9 episode of Superman & Lois.

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS - In the wake of learning that Bruno (Chad Coleman) and Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) are married, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) works to reignite Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) interest in taking Bruno down; elsewhere, Natalie (Tayler Buck) meets Matteo’s (guest star Spence Moore II) parents for the first time, with disastrous consequences. Meanwhile, the Kent boys clash when Jordan (Michael Bishop) interferes with Jonathan’s (Alex Garfin) training at the Firehouse, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) bonds with General Lane (Dylan Walsh) over their shared fear of dating again, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) realizes her mom needs a friend. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing (#308). Original airdate 5/9/2023.

Gotham Knights

Meanwhile, Turner and Duela successfully infiltrate the Court of Owls in the synopsis for “Belly of the Beast,” the May 9 episode of Gotham Knights.

INFILTRATING THE COURT — A series of cryptic clues leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) to one of The Court’s secret meetings. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) learns her mom’s addiction is worse than she thought and turns to her father Arthur (guest star Ethan Embry) for help. Finally, a lapse in time leads Harvey (Misha Collins) to a startling discovery. Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Nate Gualtieri (#108). Original airdate 5/9/2023.

The Flash

The team is “affected by a mysterious substance” in the synopsis for “A New World, Part Two,” the May 10 episode of The Flash.

BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry’s (Grant Gustin) disappearance and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim (#911). Original airdate 5/10/2023.

Riverdale

Finally, Jughead shares four shocking short stories in the trailer for “Tales in a Jugular Vein,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x05 Promo “Tales in a Jugular Vein” (HD) Season 7 Episode 5 Promo

