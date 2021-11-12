James Gunn hypes up his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack. Get a look at all the E aster E ggs that went into making Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Plus, a glimpse at Foundation’s season finale, and another look at the Solar Opposites holiday special. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Daredevil

In a new interview with Small Screen, screenwriter David Hayter seemingly confirmed a Daredevil reboot is currently in development at Marvel.

You know, they’re doing a reboot of Daredevil and Daredevil was always a very important character to me, and I loved the, I loved the first way they did it. But there’s certain things that I, you know that I want to adapt from the Frank Miller run on Daredevil that really meant a lot to me. Um, I yeah, I I mean, that’s that’s really the one.

After realizing what he said though, Hayter promptly walked back what he said, stating that he simply thought he had heard about a Daredevil project.

G/O Media may get a commission 22% off Apple AirPods Max All colors on sale today

Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible." This is the lowest we've seen the Apple AirPods Max yet. Buy for $430 at Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Relatedly, Kirsten Dunst confirmed to Total Film (via The Direct) she will not appear in Spider-Man: New Way Home.

I’m not in that movie, no [laughs]. I know there’s rumors, right?... No, I’m the only one [not in it]. ‘Can’t put an old girl in there!’

Advertisement

Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Deadline reports John M. Chu has been hired to direct the film adaptation of Dr. Suess’s Oh, the Places You’ll Go! for Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Animation. According to the outlet, the film version will be “a globetrotting animated musical following a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches, and the peaks and valleys, of life.”

Advertisement

Pinocchio

Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto is scheduled to release on Disney+ sometime between July and September 2022. [Comic Book]

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

According to James Gunn on Twitter, his soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been ready “for years. ”

Advertisement

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

A new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City featurette discusses the various video game Easter Eggs hidden in the film’s obsessively faithful production design.

Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan searches for Al (...but he’s not alone!) in the synopsis for “Reclamation, ” the sixth episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season.

Morgan searches for Al, only to discover that he’s not the only one looking for her.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Returning Point, ” the eighth episode of World Beyond’s second (and final) season.

The group sets a new plan into motion; a relationship is leveraged; a betrayal forces others to take action.

Advertisement

Solar Opposites



Spoiler TV also has photos from the upcoming Solar Opposites holiday special. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special HO HO HO! The Solars don’t understand the holidays, but that won’t stop them from trying!

Advertisement

Ghosts

Alberta is visited by a fan of her music in the synopsis for “Alberta’s Fan, ” the December 2 episode of Ghosts.

Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her. Also, Thor convinces Hetty to go on a walk with him in hopes that it will spark a special memory, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 2 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Foundation

Finally, Apple TV+ has released a trailer for this week’s season finale of Foundation.

Banner art by Jim Cook