Doom Patrol Faces Down a New Villain in October

Yesterday, after nearly 4 straight days of intense bargaining, the WGA has approved a tentative contract, ending the pickets and tentatively signaling an end to the Writer’s Strike that has lasted 146 days. It’s been an incredible summer for labor action, as SAG-AFTRA went on strike as well, joining the WGA on the picket line for the first time in 60 years. The actors are still on strike though, so, comrade spoilers, don’t put down your picket signs yet.

Saw XI

In conversation with Comic Book, Saw X producer Oren Koules confirmed Lionsgate has “ideas” for an eleventh Jigsaw movie.

We’re kind of superstitious. We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie’s going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven’t put pen to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer’s story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he’s John Kramer, you don’t have any hint of Jigsaw.

Smile 2

According to Coming Soon, Smile 2 is now scheduled for an October 18, 2024 release date.

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too!

Mystery, Inc. visit Metropolis in a clip from Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! available on Digital and DVD tomorrow.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023) Clip - “City Of Tomorrow”

The Exorcist: Believer

Angela (Lidya Jewett) explains to her father (Leslie Odom, Jr.) why she opened a channel between the living and dead in a new clip from The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist: Believer | Angela & Victor

Trolls Band Together

Elsewhere, the Trolls performs a disco medley in a new clip from Trolls Band Together.

NEW TROLLS MOVIE Official Sneak Peek | Branch & Poppy at the Royal Wedding 😍 TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

A village in France becomes the battleground for disparate factions of extraterrestrial knights in the trailer for L’Empire, coming to French cinemas this March 13.

L’EMPIRE - Bande-annonce

SurrealEstate

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “Trust the Process,” the second season premiere of SurrealEstate.

Luke struggles to handle an engaged property; Susan falls in love with a home with a special power.

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol finally square off with the Scissormen in photos (courtesy of Spoiler TV) from “Orqwith Patrol,” airing October 12 on HBO Max.

Chucky

Chucky gets a ride from Keenan Thompson (via Spoiler TV) in photos from “Let t he Right One,” the second episode of his third season at Syfy, USA and Peacock.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV also has a few new photos from the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s final season. Head over there to see the rest.

The Continental

The Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) condemns a hostage to the strains of Baccara’s “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” in a new clip from The Continental.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick Episode 1 Exclusive Sneak Peek

FLCL: Shoegaze

A mysterious tower powered by “sexual energy” opens a doorway to “a brand new world” in the trailer for FLCL: Shoegaze, premiering September 30 on Adult Swim.

FLCL: Shoegaze Official Trailer | Toonami | adult swim

Futurama

Finally, Bender fears his personality is artificially generated in two clips from today’s season finale of Futurama.

Futurama | New Season: Sneak Peek Episode 10 Bender Learns He’s an Artificial Intelligence | Hulu

Futurama | New Season: Sneak Peek Episode 10 Bender Asks Professor to Make a Solemn Promise | Hulu

