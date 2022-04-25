David Cronenberg’s next movie gets a release date, as does the latest adaptation of Salem’s Lot. Team Archie gets ready to face some trauma in new pictures from the latest Riverdale. Plus, The Flash sets itself up for the rest of season 8, and a new look at everything going to hell on Halo. To me, my spoilers!



John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick takes aim amidst a few cherry blossoms in new promotional artwork spotted at CinemaCon.

Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future is currently slated for a June 3 release in both New York and Los Angeles, before receiving a wide theatrical release on June 10. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Salem’s Lot

Meanwhile, Gary Dauberman’s adaptation of Salem’s Lot will release exclusively to theaters this September 9. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness discuss Sam Raimi’s influence in a new featurette.

After Blue (Dirty Paradise)

On an alien planet populated entirely by women, a lonely teenager releases an assassin named Kate Bush from prison in the trailer for After Blue (Dirty Paradise).

Riverdale

The Archies must each face their own personal trauma in photos from “Ex-Libris,” the May 8 episode of Riverdale. Head over to KSiteTV for more.

MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#613). Please don’t post screen grabs of KSiteTV content. Original airdate 5/8/2022.

Kung Fu

Nicky and company infiltrate “a secret gathering of the world’s elite” in the synopsis for “The Enclave,” the May 11 episode of Kung Fu.

INFILTRATING THE ENCLAVE - After uncovering an item that Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) is after, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists her entire family to help infiltrate the Enclave, a secret gathering of the world’s elite. Elsewhere, Nicky deals with the fallout of a secret she’s kept from Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Yvonne Chapman also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#209). Original airdate 5/11/2022.

Charmed

While Maggie reunites with a figure from her past, the rest of the cast contend with two different “powerful trios” in the synopsis for “Truth or Cares,” the May 13 episode of Charmed.

Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present. Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett) and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#409). Original airdate 5/13/22.

Legacies

Legacies does some necessary table setting in the synopsis for “By The End Of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant To Be” airing May 12.

WHAT COMES NEXT – Alaric (Matthew Davis) briefs the Super Squad on what comes next. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has a heart-to-heart with Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). MG (Quincy Fouse) helps Ethan (Leo Howard). Cleo (Omono Okojie) continues to test her new powers and figure out her purpose. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) takes on a new role. The episode was written by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#414). Original airdate 5/12/2022.

Naomi

Naomi concludes its first (and potentially final) season in the synopsis for the two-part finale, “Ready or Not” and “Who Am I?”

Ready or Not - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE (Part 1) - In the first episode of the two-part season finale, after having visions from her brief time on Earth-29, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) seeks the advice of her protectors - Dee (Alexander Wraith), Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), Greg (Barry Watson), Jen (Mouzam Makkar) and Akira (guest star Stephanie March) - but no one can agree on a plan...and Naomi feels sidelined in decisions about her own future. After Naomi receives a special gift from Akira, she sets off on a road trip with Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) in search of a specific place from a new vision...but something is tracking them closely. Meanwhile, Anthony’s (Will Meyers) attempt to get Naomi’s attention by revisiting the “Superman stunt” results in an unlikely alliance with Lourdes (Camila Moreno) ...but danger looms the closer they get to the truth. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#112). Who Am I? - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE (Part 2) - In the second hour of an epic two-part season finale, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must make a decision to protect those she loves most, but in the end, Naomi needs those closest to her to battle a powerful being that has been hunting her since birth. And while everyone has an opinion about what Naomi’s future should be, her greatest power will manifest only when she stops believing everything she once thought to be true...and chooses her own destiny. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and Daniel Puig. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (#113).

The Flash

A member of Team Flash dies in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for “Funeral for a Friend” airing May 11.

HONOR THE FALLEN - Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh (#814). Original airdate 5/11/2022.

Meanwhile, a new trailer teases what’s in store for the remainder of season eight.

Halo

Finally, Master Chief interrogates a mysterious envoy in the trailer for this week’s episode of Halo.

