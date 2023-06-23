15 Dragon Ball Movies Kamehameha Their Way Onto Crunchyroll

The cinematic adventures of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Warriors are (cha la) heading (cha la) to Crunchyroll. The anime streaming service has announced that 15 movies—including all 14 Dragon Ball Z films, and one from its sequel series, Dragon Ball Super—will soon become available all over the world.



These movies include almost every Dragon Ball Z movie since the first, Dead Zone, debuted in Japan in 1989. For those still missing Goku since the Super series concluded in 2018, that’s a hell of a lot of (mostly non-canonical) Dragon Ball to watch—much of it starring Broly, the “Legendary Super Saiyan” who served as the immensely powerful villain of a trilogy of DBZ film and beyond.

This is the vast majority of films from the franchise. In fact, the only ones that are missing are the four classic Dragon Ball films (the series that actually led into DBZ, featuring the adventures of Goku as a little kid), the 2013 movie Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (an odd omission), and last year’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (which is much more understandable).

Here’s a full list of the movies that are coming to Crunchyroll, when they’re debuting, where they’re debuting, and what you can officially expect from each one:

June 22

Territories – United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand

– United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand Languages – Subbed Only: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone

Garlic Jr.’s on the hunt, and Gohan is on the hit list! After kidnapping the kid for his Dragon Ball, it seems the sadistic villain is on a quest to collect all seven. As Goku arrives prepared to save his only son, Garlic Jr. summons the Eternal Dragon Shenron, prepared to wish for immortality. His ultimate goal: To take over the Earth, in order to seek revenge for the death of his father. With heightened powers and blessed with eternal life, not even the combined efforts of Goku and his friends can defeat Garlic Jr. now. And as the fiend creates a Dead Zone, intent on sending the heroes into the void, their rescue may lie in the hands least expected. This is the story of two sons and two fathers. (Directed by Daisuke Nishio, 1989)

Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest

The sinister Dr. Wheelo has been freed from his icy tomb at long last. Seeking out the most powerful fighters on the planet, both Piccolo and Master Roshi are brought before the deranged doctor. Yet just as their friends rush in to save them, it’s revealed that Goku is actually the world’s strongest. (Directed by Daisuke Nishio, 1990)

Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might

The Earth’s destruction lies dormant within a single, solitary seed. Brought forth from the darkest reaches of space, the Tree of Might has been sown with the vilest of intentions, for once it takes root nothing else can survive. A plant designed to drain the energy of a planet, it steals the very essence of life only to blossom in death and desolation. Unable to fell this mighty threat, Goku and the Z Warriors must instead confront the harbinger of the evil, a Saiyan bearing an uncanny resemblance to our hero—Turles. This new enemy kidnaps Gohan and sets the son against the father, a tragedy which only delays the inevitable fight. As Goku finally faces off against his deplorable double, Turles turns to the thieving tree… This is the story of hope untapped. (Directed by Daisuke Nishio, 1990)

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug

Once again called upon to save their planet from disaster, Goku and Krillin race to head off a giant asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The threat deflected, their home is saved… or is it? This is the story of legend and loss. (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto, 1991)

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge

A quarter of a century after a chance encounter in space, fate looks to reunite two enemies on Earth: Goku, the planet’s staunchest defender, looking forward to the peaceful reprieve of a camping trip, and Cooler, brother to the defeated Frieza, on a quest to avenge his family’s honor. Backed by the frightful forces of his Armored Squadron, first Gohan and then Piccolo fall victim to Cooler’s wrath. Satisfied with no less than the death of the Saiyan responsible for Frieza’s demise, he seeks out Goku, prepared to destroy the entire planet to quench his thirst for vengeance. As Cooler taunts Goku with his friend’s destruction, the Saiyan must again accomplish what he has only achieved once before. This is the story of chance versus fate. (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto, 1991)

Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler

Goku and the others settle in to fight the once-defeated Cooler and his forces. And yet victory won’t be so easy the second time around! As the Z Warriors are vanquished one after the other, the fate of New Namek hangs in the balance… This is the story of past versus present. (Directed by Daisuke Nishio, 1992)

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13

The peace of a routine day is interrupted by violent explosions, it seems like the world is under siege! But Goku quickly realizes that he is the target of the sudden attack! Who are these strange assassins? When Goku discovers that despite their great power, the culprits are not emitting an energy signal, it can only mean one thing: Androids... a mysterious fiend is creating Androids that are faster, stronger, and far more deadly than anything ever devised by the deceased Doctor Gero. Goku and the rest of the Z-fighters will have to find the identity of the murderous mastermind if they are to halt the onslaught of his lethal inventions. strength within. (Directed by Daisuke Nishio, 1992)

June 29

Territories – United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand

– United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand Languages – Subbed Only: English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan

A mysterious messenger delivers horrific news: a vicious Super Saiyan is rampaging through space, and he will not stop until the galaxy is left smoldering. Goku and Vegeta rush to confront the menace—but the true danger is much closer than they think. Broly is a force of unspeakable malice, with powers that rage beyond control—and he has the Z fighters in his sights. Now, a race to save the universe turns into a test of survival for Earth’s mightiest warriors. Prepare for the most intense Saiyan battle ever known—a clash for the ages rooted in the pains of a secret past. This is the story of legends at war. (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi, 1993)

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Warriors from every corner of the galaxy are gathering to battle in the most incredible martial arts tournament ever conceived. Many will test their power and technique. Few will make it to the finals. One will be hailed as the greatest. But before a victor can be crowned, sport gives way to a fight for survival. Bojack—an intergalactic scourge as evil as he is mighty. Leading a gang of deviant criminals, Bojack will stop at nothing short of universal domination. One by one. Earth’s greatest heroes fall. Only young Gohan can stop the wicked invaders [...] (Directed by Yoshihiro Ueda, 1993)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming

An investigation into the crash of a strange vessel quickly turns into a battle that not even Earth’s most powerful heroes are guaranteed to win. Broly, one of the greatest threats the universe has ever known, has returned—and this time, Goku might be powerless to stop him. Broly has gone insane from the hatred that boils inside him, an anger that burns hotter than even the pits of the fiery underworld. The entire cosmos will suffer unless the sons of Broly’s greatest rival can defeat him—and it will take nothing short of a miracle. This is the story of madness unleashed. (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi, 1994)

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly

Corruption and technology have united to resurrect one of the greatest forces of evil the universe has ever known—Broly is back and more deadly than ever. This time, the Super Saiyan may prove to be unstoppable. dangerous experiment has gone haywire, and a mysterious substance has been released from a secret laboratory. The oozing menace absorbs all in its path, gaining power from all that it touches. When the creeping slime ingests Broly, the uncontrollable combination threatens to devour the entire world. Trunks discovers a secret that could stop the symbiotic scourge, but it might be too late to prevent Earth’s day of reckoning. This is the story of science gone berserk. (Directed by Yoshihiro Ueda, 1994)

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn

The universe is ripped apart at the seams after an industrial disaster in Other World unleashes the monstrous Janemba—and the beast grows stronger with every moment. The turmoil reaches across dimensions, and the battle rages on two fronts. Goku and Vegeta unite in the fight for Other World’s survival, while Goten and Trunks confront a ghoulish army of the undead on Earth. With strength and fury, the warriors reach incredible heights of power—but it isn’t enough. A dangerous plan of attack is devised, and only an unprecedented level of teamwork will deliver victory. This is the story of the sum of all evil. (Directed by Shigeyasu Yamauchi, 1995)

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon

Two strangers have appeared on Earth. One of them invites devastation. The other has the power to prevent it. Harsh sacrifices must be made to untangle the web of deception that threatens to blind the forces of good to an approaching evil. Dark magic has released an ancient monster—Hirudegarn—that consumes both flesh and soul. As it rampages on Earth, its power threatens to multiply to unthinkable levels. Such wickedness can only be defeated by Tapion, a man who has already given so much - and must now offer his very life to save the universe. This is the story of true brotherhood. (Directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto, 1995)

July 6

Territories – United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, German-speaking European countries, French-speaking European countries, and Africa

– United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, German-speaking European countries, French-speaking European countries, and Africa Languages – Subbed: English, German, and French; Dubbed: English, German, and French



Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F

Even the complete obliteration of his physical form can’t stop the galaxy’s most evil overlord. After years in spiritual purgatory, Frieza has been resurrected and plans to take his revenge on the Z-Fighters of Earth. (Directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro, 2015)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. (Directed by Tatsuya Nagamine, 2018)

