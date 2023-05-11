Hasbro announced that it’s rolling out Dungeons & Dragons Adventure, a new free, ad-supported television channel that will feature a variety of shows from familiar faces. Although Entertainment One (eOne, the video and game media arm of Hasbro) hasn’t announced the distribution yet, Variety reports that it is “expected to be available” on multiple platforms.



First up in the initiative order are three “celebrity-focused unscripted series, ” which include the cast of the AP podcast Encounter Party returning for a fully produced video AP; Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from Matthew Lillard; and cooking series Heroes’ Feast. Additionally, Hasbro says that the channel will feature both older content like the 1980s animated Dungeons & Dragons series, as well as “third-party content from top internet creators and influencers with a focus on live gameplay.”

Advertisement

Encounter Party will feature the original creators of the podcast, including Ned Donovan and Khary Payton (The Walking Dead). It will be an original D&D campaign in the Forgotten Realms. Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! is a variety improv show using D&D characters as players act out dying in monster encounters. It is being filmed in front of a live audience. Heroes’ Feast is a cooking competition/talk show based on the recipes of the Heroes’ Feast cookbook.

While these three shows are professionally produced and have been in the works for a long time, it’ll be very interesting to see what “internet creators and influencers” get tapped to be a part of this channel. There is no date for this channel’s release yet.

$50 off Save $50 on the new Google Pixel 7a New Pixel 7a

Take stunning photos with an all-day battery and a new 64 megapixel camera on the new Google Pixel 7a just announced at Google I/O 2023. Buy for $50 off at Best Buy Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.