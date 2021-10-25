Supergirl is ready to take off for the last time. Marvel’s Eternals are answering some very odd questions. The new Ghostbusters are... busting ghosts. Plus updates from Legends of Tomorrow, Foundation, and more. Your Monday spoilers right this way...

Advertisement

Edgar Wright’s James Bond?

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Games Radar) Edgar Wright said—like many others—he’d absolutely direct the next James Bond film... if anyone asked him. “I think Daniel Craig has so made an indelible stamp on that franchise that I think you have to go in a slightly different direction... Because I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I would certainly think that it would be interesting to try and – I mean, I do have a take, which ever they ask me, I’ll definitely pitch it to them. [Laughs] So I’m not going to say it on the podcast. But I do think that, when I sometimes see some of the names being bandied around, I can’t quite see it, in terms of to me they feel like Daniel Craig 2.” The only question is: would it be more Baby Driver or Hot Fuzz? We’re hoping for the latter.

Thaw

THR also reports New Line is developing Thaw, a horror film from San Andreas writer Jeremy Passmore described only as “an environmental horror thriller.”

G/O Media may get a commission $100 off Apple iPad Pro 12.9” The latest and greatest iPad

Upgrade your tablet to what Gizmodo called "basically a perfect piece of hardware." Buy for $999 at Amazon

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

An alternate, heavy metal-esque version of the Quantumania logo was spotted on the back of an Ant-Man and the Wasp set chair. You can see the odd logo here.

Advertisement

Eternals

The Eternals turn their fight against the Deviants into a friendly competition in a new TV spot.

Meanwhile, the film’s cast answer “What dinner would you eat for all eternity?” in this bizarre new featurette.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Egon’s grandkids bust Muncher in a new promo for Cinemark theaters.

Legacies

Claire Holt returns as Rebekah Mikaelson in the synopsis for “I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me” — the November 11 episode of Legacies.

CLAIRE HOLT GUEST STARS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is tracked down by the one person who could help her – Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt). Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to set things right and turns to Cleo (Omono Okojie) for guidance. Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Leo Howard and Ben Levin also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#401). Original airdate 11/11/2021.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Supergirl concludes in the synopses for its two-part, two-hour series finale— “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara.”

The Gauntlet In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. SUPERGIRL stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#619).

Kara In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. SUPERGIRL stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#620).

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends meet a very different Matt Ryan in the synopsis for “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist” airing November 10.

A LITTLE LUCK - After Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jes Macallan), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan), who isn’t the scientist they expected. Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Gideon (Amy Pemberton) are still trying to stop the Legends from using the time machine, but they run into some more setbacks along the way. Meanwhile, in the pocket dimension Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) work together on the Hoover situation as well how to make their future together work. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Paiman Kalayeh & Mark Bruner (705). Original airdate 11/10/2021.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Batwoman meets the infamous Professor Pyg in his appropriately titled upcoming episode, “A Lesson from Professor Pyg.”

COME AND GET IT Ryan (Javicia Leslie) asks Sophie (Meagan Tandy) to accompany her to a dinner at Jada’s (Robin Givens) to do recon on what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises, but the evening takes a turn when an uninvited guest drops in on the intimate gathering. As the terrifying evening unfolds, Ryan witnesses another side to Marquis (Nick Creegan) and her mother. “Batwoman” stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore David Ramsey directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Caroline Dries (#305).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

An underground prison somehow holds the key to the Frozen Heart murders in the synopsis for Nancy Drew’s November 12 episode, “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter.”

HOW DEEP WILL YOU GO? – The Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) goes on the hunt for an underground prison that may hold answers to the Frozen Hearts killings – all while following a lead on a relic that could cure George of the paranormal affliction that’s shortening her lifespan. Ace tries to enlist Amanda Bobbsey (guest star Aadila Dosani) in bringing her father to justice. Also starring Scott Wolf. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (#306). Original airdate 11/12/2021.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Day of the Dead

Syfy’s Day of the Dead borrows a line from the movie for the title of its tenth episode, “Choke On ‘Em!”

Losing many of their own, the remaining survivors prepare for the ultimate showdown with the undead. Using unusual bait, the survivors attempt to lure the zombie hoard to the one place they hope to end this, once and for all.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Foundation

The Anacreons take hostages in the synopsis for “Mysteries and Martyrs,” the seventh episode of Foundation.

The Anacreons and their hostages board the fabled Invictus warship. The bond between Brother Dawn and Azura intensifies.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Invasion

Mitsuki makes a friend in the synopsis for “The King is Dead,” the fourth episode of Invasion.

Trevante fears the worst until a locator beacon gives him hope. Mitsuki finds an ally in the most unexpected place.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol takes a journey into the inner mind and the outer limits in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Subconscious Patrol.”

Dr. Brain

Apple TV+ has a new trailer for Dr. Brain, its first Korean language series based on a popular webtoon about an amnesiac who syncs minds with the dead.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now?

Mystery, Inc. solve a mystery at the CW while being interviewed by Janel Parrish in the trailer for Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? airing October 29.

A Discovery of Witches

Finally, AMC+ has released a trailer for the third and final season of A Discovery of Witches.

Banner art by Jim Cook