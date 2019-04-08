Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

If you’ve been online, watched TV, read a magazine, or even popped to the store to buy Oreos, you’re painfully aware that the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones gets underway this weekend. What better way is there to prepare for the inevitable death of your favorite character than by humming along with the series’ catchy theme song played on discarded technology that would seem like sorcery to the people of Westeros?

Paweł Zadrożniak’s Floppotron remains one of the few good things on the internet. It’s like the gadget equivalent of Jon Snow; made from dead, discarded, and unwanted technology that’s been resurrected as something that outshines what came before it. And as Zadrożniak’s collection of old hardware continues to grow and improve, so does the complexity of his orchestrations. He first tackled the Game of Thrones theme three years ago, but with the show’s finale just six episodes away, he’s created a new version that’s more complex and nuanced. Someone give this guy a record deal already.