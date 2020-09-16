Epson Debuts New Ultra Short-Throw, Android-Powered 4K Projector

Image : Epson

For film enthusiasts, the pandemic has presented an ongoing question: Should we invest in better at-home entertainment, or does it make sense to hold out for the (presumed) reopening of cinemas? Gadget makers would very much prefer the former, with companies like Samsung and Epson framing the pandemic as good a time as any to invest in a projector.



Advertisement

Epson’s latest entertainment lineup, the EpiqVision Ultra, launched today with its LS500 4K PRO-UHD laser-array projector, a short-throw model powered by Android TV. With two screen sizes, the projector sits a mere inches from the wall it’s illuminating and comes equipped with live TV features, popular streaming apps, and a Google Assistant-powered remote. Literally calling itself a “projector TV,” the LS500 bills itself as a streaming solution for gaming, sports, and other entertainment typically consumed on a big black mirror.

Image : Epson

Advertisement

One of the primary concerns with projectors is the fact that bright rooms are not always conducive to great picture quality (though that does largely depend on your specific projector technology and setup). But Epson insists the LS500 will produce a high-contrast quality picture regardless of where it’s situated in your home. It’ll cost you, though, in no small part thanks to the projector’s screen.

Epson says its screens work “in virtually any viewing environment” in part by diminishing ambient light. Screen sizes come in both 100 and 120 inches, and Epson says both display content with almost zero glare. The projector supports most 4K HDR content at 60 Hz, 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing, and a high contrast ratio meant to intensify deep blacks. By projecting content at 4,000 lumens, Epson says the LS500 is built with all-day viewing in mind.

The LS500 is available beginning today in both white and black. The projector with a 100-inch screen will run you $5,000, while the 120-inch version costs $6,000. So, it ain’t cheap. Depending on how you’re watching, at these prices, it’s definitely worth exploring your TV options. But if you do happen to be in the market for a more affordable, sub-$2,000 setup, we’ve got you covered.