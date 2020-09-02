Samsung's New 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector Promises a Cinematic Experience for Small Spaces

Image : Samsung

Samsung is adding a new projector to its home cinema gadget lineup with the Premiere, a 4K ultra short throw laser projector that will roll out worldwide later this year.



Samsung said Wednesday that the new display-free device will roll out in up to 130-inch and 120-inch models, the LSP9T and LSP7T. According to the company, both models run on the Smart TV platform, include its nifty Tap View technology, support screen mirroring, and offer apps from major streaming providers. (Samsung did not, however, provide information about which apps and services would be supported.) The company additionally said the larger of the two Premiere models, the LSP9T, is the first certified projector to support HDR10+.

Details about the unreleased laser projector are still pretty thin . While Samsung told Gizmodo that the device will be available by the holidays, it hasn’t yet announced an official release date or pricing. Samsung does claim that the projector’s on-unit surround sound makes it a good option for smaller spaces and “reduces the need for additional sound equipment in tighter spaces.”

“The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements,” Jongsuk Chu, e xecutive v ice p resident of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business , said in a statement.

As with any projector setup, though, that claim will largely depend on your viewing environment and sound needs. If you live in a sun-drenched apartment in a very loud city, for example, it’s tough to imagine that a projector is going to do you any favors without some heavy-duty blackout curtains and an additional speaker system of some kind.

But show me otherwise, Samsung!