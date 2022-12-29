Rian Johnson talks navigating his preternaturally insightful detective in Poker Face. Chad L. Coleman teases his Superman & Lois turn. Plus, a new look at Shadow and Bone’s return. Spoilers, away!



Eternals 2

It appears Don Lee’s talent agency have confirmed the actor will somehow reprise his role as the late Gilgamesh in Eternals 2—in the comics, the Eternals can be revived after death, recently revealed as having the cost of a single human life in the pages of Kieron Gillen’s Eternals comic series.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In conversation with Nerdbunker, director Peyton Reed confirmed Cassie Lang is now eighteen years old in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of, will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character? And they have. And that’s really gratifying and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn’t have superpowers, he’s not a super-scientist, he’s not a billionaire. He’s a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures. But I think we’ve all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, ‘Well, Cassie’s going to be 18 in this movie, that’s great.’ The whole theme is time and how much time he’s missed and his main motivation is just, ‘I want time with my daughter.’ And now he’s coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?

HOMEM-FORMIGA E A VESPA 3 | Peyton Reed e Jonathan Majors falam sobre Kang, novo vilão da Marvel!

Terrifier 3

Damien Leone stated he hopes to “recapture the creep factor” of his original Art the Clown short film as well as “top” poor Allie’s horrific demise in Terrifier 3.

M3GAN

M3GAN rips off a child’s ear in a new clip.

M3GAN (2023) | Exclusive Clip

Terror Train 2

The survivors of Tubi’s Terror Train remake “are coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train” in the trailer for Terror Train 2.

Terror Train 2 | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

Superman & Lois

During a recent interview with Fox 5 Atlanta (via Comic Book), actor Chad L. Coleman stated Bruno Mannheim is “the best role” he’s ever had.

I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I’ve ever had. The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He’s not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it’s not the typical villain. He’s very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he’s done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride.

Poker Face

Speaking with Empire abo ut his new mystery series, Rian Johnson discussed the difficulty he faced writing Natasha Lyonne’s character, Charlie Cale, who possesses the preternatural ability to know when people are lying to her.

It presented an interesting obstruction in the writing process: how is it not over in the first five minutes of talking to the person? [Charlie] gives this monologue in the pilot about how people are constantly lying. You have to pay attention to why the person is lying about that specific thing. I really love the accidental detective. You know, the person who stumbles into a life of solving things just because their brain works that way.

Yellowjackets

Showtime has released another image of Lauren Ambrose as Van in the second season of Yellowjackets.

Relatedly, the cast revisit season one’s most popular lines in a video hyping the show’s return this March 24.

The Hive Mindset: Yellowjackets Cast Finish Each Others Lines | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME

Shadow and Bone

Finally, the Queen stares down Genya in a new photo from Shadow and Bone’s second season.

