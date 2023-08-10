Europe Is Hiring Fewer Firefighters but Facing More Wildfires Than Ever

Environmental Policy

Europe Is Hiring Fewer Firefighters but Facing More Wildfires Than Ever

The continent has seen an especially hot summer and quick-moving fires.

By
Angely Mercado
An aircraft drops water as firefighters operate during a wildfire in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023.
Photo: Petros Giannakouris (AP)

Europe has been on fire this summer, but the number of firefighters available to address blazes around the continent has been on the decline.

There were a little under 360,000 firefighters in the European Union last year, a 2,800-person decline from the number of firefighters in 2021, according to a recent statement from the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), citing data from Eurostat. Especially vulnerable countries like France saw a 12% decline in firefighters available. The drop comes in the wake of southwestern France enduring an especially devastating wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 in September 2022. Portugal saw a more than 21% decline from 2021 and 2022.

Widespread cuts are going to become a “recipe for disaster,” Esther Lynch, ETUC’s general secretary said in a statement. Lynch argued that EU countries should be investing more in its emergency response, especially as climate change creates conditions for more wildfires.

“It’s clear from these figures that investment is already insufficient, and I’m concerned more cuts could be on their way if the EU reintroduces austerity rules next year,” Lynch said via the statement. “It would mean the majority of member states would have to make cuts at the very time the EU are asking them to increase investment in the fight against climate change.”

Europe has become drier and hotter over time as the climate crisis fuels changes in precipitation and raises average temperatures. Several countries have seen record highs, even regions that are supposed to be temperate. Alpe d’Huez, an Alpine ski resort that sits more than 6,000 above sea level saw a record high of about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.5 Celsius), according to Météo-France, a national meteorological service.

Burned landscapes in Greece

A worker climbing on an electricity pole repairs cables after a wildfire near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 26, 2023.
Photo: Petros Giannakouris (AP)
Locals extinguish flames

Local residents try to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 24, 2023.
Photo: Petros Giannakouris (AP)
Teamwork against wildfires in Greece

German tourists together with local residents try to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 24, 2023.
Photo: Petros Giannakouris (AP)
Firefighting from the air in Rhodes

An aircraft drops water as firefighters operate during a wildfire in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023.
Photo: Petros Giannakouris (AP)
Smoky hills in the Canary Islands

Local residents look on at a burning forest fire, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Photo: Europa Press (AP)
Flames come close to homes in the Canary Islands

Burning forest fire close to homes, near Puntagorda on the Canary Island of La Palma, on July 15, 2023.
Photo: Europa Press (AP)
Wildfires burn hills in Northern Spain

Forest fire affecting the municipalities of Colera and Portbou (Girona) in Spain, near the border with France on August 5, 2023.
Photo: Europa Press (AP)
Spanish drought fuels more summer wildfires

Forest fire affecting the municipalities of Colera and Portbou (Girona), near the border with France on August 5, 2023.
Photo: Europa Press (AP)
Portuguese firefighters battle forest fires

A firefighter points out as wildfire advances burning the forest in Alcabideche, outside Lisbon on July 25, 2023.
Photo: Armando Franca (AP)
Extinguishing flames from above in Italy

A firefighting plane drains water on a wildfire on the mountain in Altofonte near Palermo, Italy, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Photo: Alberto Lobianco/LaPresse (AP)
Fires raged in Italy this July

A member of anti-forest fire team puts out flames burning in Capaci, near Palermo, in Sicily, southern Italy, on July 26, 2023.
Photo: Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse (AP)
