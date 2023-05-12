ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld
Pre-order
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld

PC gaming handheld
This 7" gaming handheld is capable of 120Hz and FHD resolution. Available on June 6, 2023.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.