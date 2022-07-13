Paramount+ series Evil is currently in its third season and was just renewed for a fourth—so it’s safe to say it has plenty of fans already gobbling up its unique blend of mystery, religion, monsters, and mayhem. But for anyone who needs more convincing, here are 10 reasons why you should be tuning in.



Evil follows the adventures of Father David Acosta (Luke Cage’s Mike Colter); forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Westworld’s Katja Herbers); and tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate alleged supernatural phenomena on behalf of the Catholic Church. Evil mixes a sort of monster-of-the-week procedural format with the ongoing dramas swirling around its characters, though everything tends to wrap together with whatever spiritual conundrum the trio—one believer, one agnostic, and one atheist—happens to be investigating. Those are the Evil basics. But why should you watch? Keep reading!