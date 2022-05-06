Jamie Fraser’s large adult son is coming to Outlander. Get a look at Netflix’s teenage vampire series, First Kill, as well as the main cast of the CW’s Tom Swift series. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash, Riverdale, and more. Spoilers now!



The Dagon

Frank Grillo is attached to star in The Dagon, the latest film from Session 9 director, Brad Anderson, in which “an isolated family taking shelter in their rural house must confront the terrifying, deadly creatures that surround them every night” after their “eldest daughter comes of age.” [Variety]

Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future has a new poster.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The final Multiverse of Madness trailer is mostly comprised of footage from previous MCU films.

Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes

A couple moves into a haunted castle in the trailer for Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes, an homage to 60's Italian horror coming to VOD June 24.

Lightyear

We also have a new U.K. trailer for Disney’s Lightyear.

Outlander

Deadlin e reports Charles Vandervaart will play Jamie Fraser’s adult son, William, when Outlander returns for its seventh season. “Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere” will arrive in Wilmington “full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies. On the surface, William is a courteous aristocrat but simmering under the surface is a Highlander’s fire.”

Sonic Prime

Deven Mack has been cast as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in Netflix’s Sonic Prime.

Moon Knight

In conversation with Marvel, F. Murray Abraham stated he feels “strongly” about Khonshu and hopes to reprise his role in the future.

Oh, Khonshu’s a treat. He’s fun. That’s really one of the things that people forget about, in the work we do, is we talk about how hard this is and what we have to accomplish, but it’s also fun. That’s what people seem to forget. And that’s another thing about Khonshu — he’s really fun. He’s dangerous. Also, it’s touching sometimes because he’s really willing to sacrifice himself. That’s something that you and I didn’t talk about, but the fact is that that’s very unselfish of him. He really cares. I feel that that’s one of the sources of his power, that he is willing to demand of everyone else the same thing that he’s demanding of himself. And that’s sacrifice. And I love that about him. It’s honorable. I don’t want to make it more than it is, but I’m telling you I feel that strongly about him. I happen to like the character very much.

Tom Swift

Comic Book has new character shots for each of the five main cast members in the CW’s Tom Swift.

First Kill

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly has new photos from Netflix’s upcoming teenage vampire series, First Kill. Click through to have a look.

Maggie

Hulu’s new series, Maggie, in which a genuine psychic sees a happy future for herself with a stranger on the street premieres July 6.

The Flash

Barry begins to age prematurely in the synopsis for the “The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen,” premiering May 25.

CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS - The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson (#816). Original airdate 5/25/2022.

Riverdale

Betty begins seeing auras around evil people in the synopsis for “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” the May 22 episode of Riverdale.

THE GHOSTS OF RIVERDALE - After failing to get Pop’s declared a historical landmark, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists Archie’s (KJ Apa) help saving the diner from Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) opens up to Agent Drake (guest star Sophia Tatum) about her ability to see people’s evil auras. Meanwhile, after Reggie (Charles Melton) and the shareholders declare war on Veronica (Camila Mendes), she turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help maintaining control of the Babylonium. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) reconnects with her childhood crush Heather (guest star Caroline Day), and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) continue their fight for custody of Baby Anthony. Mädchen Amick also stars. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Gigi Swift & Ryan Terrebonne (#615). Original airdate 5/22/2022.

Charmed

The Unseen have the Charmed Ones on the ropes in the synopsis for “Divine Secrets of the O.G. Sisterhood,” airing May 27.

STRONGER TOGETHER - While the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey and Lucy Barrett) are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, The Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm and are on the precipice of their plans to destroy the Power of Three forever. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Paul Wu directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Ivy Malone (#411). Original airdate 5/27/2022.

Legacies

Legacies’ fourth season draws a close in the synopsis for “Do You Mind Staying with Me for Another Minute?”

WELCOME HOME - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416). Original airdate 5/26/2022.

Kung Fu

Finally, Nicky and company plan an elaborate heist for an ancient mallet in the trailer for “The Enclave,” next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

