An unnamed Facebook security engineer is accused of using data accessible to them at work to stalk women online—and Facebook says it is investigating the situation.

The allegations surfaced yesterday in a tweet from Jackie Stokes, the founder of Spyglass Security. “I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?” she wrote.

Facebook confirmed in a statement that it’s looking into the matter. “Although we can’t comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Stokes declined a request to comment further on the situation.

Few details about this particular incident have been made public, but it certainly wouldn’t be the first time tech workers have taken advantage of their access to user data. In 2016, a former Uber employee claimed in court documents that co-workers were surveilling their exes’ Uber accounts—and even used their access to keep tabs on Beyonce’s Uber account.

“We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data. Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that’s necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “We have a zero tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination.”

