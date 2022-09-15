Your TV brain might be completely hardwired into magical rings and lusty dragons these days, but there are so many more sci-fi, fantasy, and horrorshows—both returning and new—coming to screens this season.
Scroll through for our handy calendar of all the geeky series that you need to know about, with the caveat that dates may be subject to change.
What new shows are still to come in September?
What new shows are still to come in September?
Vampire Academy (September 15, Peacock)
Richelle Mead’s YA series about the goings-on at a paranormal boarding school was already adapted into a feature back in 2014, but it’s now a TV series under the seasoned eye of Julie Plec (The CW’s The Vampire Diaries).
Quantum Leap (September 19, NBC)
Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula on the early ‘90s sci-fi series) may still be out there lost in time, but that doesn’t stop Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) from trying his luck with the same technology. This reboot-sequel follows Ben as he leaps through the decades helping people in need, while his team back in 2022 frantically works to bring him home.
Jacob Batalon—best-known as Peter Parker’s BFF Ned in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies—stars as a geeky dude who transforms into a geeky bloodsucker in this horror comedy.
The Midnight Club (October 7, Netflix)
Netflix’s nightmare maker-in-residence Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass) is back with another horror series, an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel about a group of terminally ill young adults who keep each other company with scary stories.
The best-selling Swedish novel that spawned a hit film (and an English-language remake of that film) is now a series starring Madison Taylor Baez as a child vampire and Demián Bichir as her protective father.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (October 25, Netflix)
The Oscar-winning horror guru produces this anthology series and contributes two stories as well, with entries directed by Catherine Hardwicke, Vincenzo Natali, Guillermo Navarro, Keith Thomas, David Prior, Jennifer Kent, Ana Lily Amirpour, and Panos Cosmatos.
Tales of the Jedi (October 26, Disney+)
Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku will both get storylines in this animated Star Wars anthology series consisting of six new shorts.
Tatsuki Fujimoto’s gory manga becomes a gory anime series following “the journey of Denji as he becomes ‘Chainsaw Man’—a man with a devil’s heart.”
The Peripheral (Prime Video)
Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this William Gibson adaptation about “a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America...she has no future; until the future comes calling for her.”
Wednesday (Netflix)
Tim Burton’s riff on The Addams Family follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she becomes the new kid at spooky Nevermore Academy.
What shows are returning in September?
What shows are returning in September?
The Handmaid’s Tale (September 14, Hulu)
The Margaret Atwood adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss just returned for its fifth season (with one more on the way). Here’s what Hulu says about season five: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”
Los Espookys (September 16, HBO Max)
The bilingual series returns for another six episodes. Take it away, HBO Max: “Season two finds our charismatic Los Espookys leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula’s well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo’s ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed.”
With their long-awaited feature film finally out in the world, the Belchers are back for a 13th season of burgers of the day, musical numbers, holiday celebrations, humiliations, and inevitably, some hard-earned life lessons.
Ghosts (September 29, CBS)
The hit American remake of the BBC One comedy returns for a second season, once again starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as New Yorkers who realize the home they’ve inherited is haunted.
What shows are returning in October?
What shows are returning in October?
The Walking Dead SDCC Trailer: Finish the Fight | Returns October 2nd
Will there be a ghostly and/or alien mystery among the cases in this latest drop of Unsolved Mysteries reboot episodes? We’re crossing our fingers, but we’ll be watching no matter what. The theme song is already stuck in our heads.
The Mysterious Benedict Society (October 26, Disney+)
“This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale), embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale).”
What shows are also returning this fall?
What shows are also returning this fall?
The Thirteenth Doctor’s Final Adventure | Centenary Special | Doctor Who
Doctor Who (BBC America)
Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is winding down, but not without all the fanfare and farewell you’d expect, as “the 13th Doctor faces the forces that mass against her in her final adventure,” with a certain 14th Doctor waiting in the wings.