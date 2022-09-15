What new shows are premiering in October?

Interview With the Vampire (October 2, AMC and AMC+)

Anne Rice’s gothic classic gets a contemporary, um, revamp in this tale featuring undead icons Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat, (Sam Reid) and Claudia, plus Eric Bogosian as the journalist.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury (October 2, TBD)

The latest entry in the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series—set in the 11th official timeline in the Gundam saga—brings us the first official primary female protagonist in a Gundam TV show. We know it’s coming October 2, though a stateside outlet hasn’t been announced yet.

Reginald the Vampire (October 5, Syfy)

Jacob Batalon—best-known as Peter Parker’s BFF Ned in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies—stars as a geeky dude who transforms into a geeky bloodsucker in this horror comedy.

The Midnight Club (October 7, Netflix)

Netflix’s nightmare maker-in-residence Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass) is back with another horror series, an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel about a group of terminally ill young adults who keep each other company with scary stories.

The Winchesters (October 11, The CW)

Supernatural may have ended its epic 15-season run, but the CW has hope this prequel about the Winchester brothers’ demon-busting parents will enjoy similar longevity.

Let the Right One In (October 19, Showtime)

The best-selling Swedish novel that spawned a hit film (and an English-language remake of that film) is now a series starring Madison Taylor Baez as a child vampire and Demián Bichir as her protective father.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (October 25, Netflix)

The Oscar-winning horror guru produces this anthology series and contributes two stories as well, with entries directed by Catherine Hardwicke, Vincenzo Natali, Guillermo Navarro, Keith Thomas, David Prior, Jennifer Kent, Ana Lily Amirpour, and Panos Cosmatos.

Tales of the Jedi (October 26, Disney+)

Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku will both get storylines in this animated Star Wars anthology series consisting of six new shorts.