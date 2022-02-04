It’s almost surreal that after years and years of joking about it, the most recent Fast and Furious movie, F9, actually sent characters to space. Seriously, io9 and the rest of the internet has been joking about the conceit forever. Then it happened. And it was hilarious, wonderful, and perfect. Now, the moment has been captured in a way that’s truly befitting of its excellence, in the style of a Scott Campbell Great Showdown.



Advertisement

We’ve covered Scott C’s Great Showdowns before, mostly because I’m a mega fan. I’ve waited numerous days on sidewalks for the privilege of buying his work and we did an amazing video on his process in making the biggest Showdown ever, for Avengers: Endgame. (Watch it at that link.) But Campbell has outdone himself with this one, showing not just Roman and Tej in the rocket- powered Pontiac Fiero, but also the satellite the pair have to smash into to help save the world. A Great Showdown if ever there was one, complete with everyone’s smiling faces.

Though the piece currently lives only on Scott C’s social media, it could very well become a print in the future or be on display whenever the artist has another art exhibit. So best to follow him on all social media platforms to find out more. And then click on the below links to read more coverage of F9, Fast and Furious in space, and Scott C Great Showdowns:

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.