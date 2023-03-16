The Flash Movie Toys Tease a Sinister New Foe

Smile 2 is happening. Daredevil: Born Again is heading to court. Amazon’s Blade Runner 2099 series has found a director. Plus, the Court of Owls is coming to Gotham Knights, and what’s next on Superman & Lois. Spoilers now!



Dear Santa

Deadline reports Jack Black, Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, PJ Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker, Kai Cech, and Austin Pos are attached to star in Dear Santa, the new film from Bobby and Peter Farrelly. The story is said to center on “a young boy who, in writing his yearly note to Santa, mixes up the letters and sends it to Satan instead.” The outlet additionally notes “Black recently teased the project on social media when he posted a photo of him posing with Christmas decorations with no context — it got everyone talking about what it could be.”

Smile 2

According to THR, Paramount is moving forward with a sequel to 2022's Smile with Parker Finn attached to direct.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

According to Comic Book, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements.”

The Flash

A newly leaked tie-in action figure reveals Ezra Miller’s Flash— well, at leas t one of them— somehow becomes the corrupted “Dark Flash” over the course of the movie.

Relatedly, director Andy Muschietti confirmed Danny Elfman’s Batman theme resurfaces when Michael Keaton returns as Bruce Wayne.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

We also have three new posters for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Adalynn

A new mother’s post-partum depression manifests into a supernatural stalker in the trailer for Adalynn.

Adalynn - Official Trailer (2023) Sydney Carvill, Wade Baker

Blade Runner 2099

THR reports Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones) has been hired to direct the pilot episode of the Blade Runner 2099 TV series at Amazon.

Daredevil: Born Again

According to a flier, Daredevil: Born Again plans to film outside New York City’s Supreme Court this Friday.

Black Mirror

Spoiler TV has titles for the first six episodes of Black Mirror’s sixth season.

Episode 6.01 - Demon 79 Episode 6.02 - Mazey Day Episode 6.03 - Beyond the Sea Episode 6.04 - Loch Henry Episode 6.05 - Joan is Awful

Quantum Leap

Ben can’t leap until he defeats a terrorist hijacking plot in the synopsis for “The Friendly Skies,” the March 27 episode of Quantum Leap.

When Ben leaps aboard a 1970’s passenger jet as a flight attendant, he must outwit its hijackers before it mysteriously crashes into the Atlantic. Worse? He has to do it all without Ziggy’s help.

Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois consider having a third child while Bruno Mannheim and Onomatopoeia are out for blood in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Uncontrollable Forces.”

Superman & Lois 3x02 Promo “Uncontrollable Forces” (HD) Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

Gotham Knights

Finally, the Court of Owls comes after Turner, Duela, Harper, and Cullen in the trailer for “Scene of the Crime, ” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights 1x02 Promo “Scene of the Crime” (HD) This Season On Trailer

