All of this comes after multiple counties across Southeast states were under thunderstorm warnings yesterday. This week’s weather has increased the risk of flash flooding for communities throughout the Southeast, according to the NWS. Columbus, Georgia also broke two rainfall records in one day yesterday. The first record was for max daily rainfall, and the second was for monthly rainfall.

The ongoing storms have also turned off the lights for thousands in the affected region. As of this morning, over 100,000 customers throughout multiple Southeastern states, according to Poweroutage.us. Over 16,000 customers are without power in Florida, especially around the state’s panhandle. More than 23,000 customers in Georgia are currently without power. Over in Alabama, more than 45,000 customers are without power, and over 14,000 customers are currently powerless in Mississippi. More than 13,000 customers in Texas are powerless this morning. More outages could be expected today.

