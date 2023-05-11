David S. Goyer’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation has many more stories to tell—and will get down to business when its second season hits Apple TV+ on July 14. After a sneak peek earlier this year, t he streamer has released its first official teaser, which means it’s suddenly a much brighter morning for fans of series star Lee Pace.

Foundation — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

But really, isn’t everyone a Lee Pace fan? And if they aren’t, might they need to re-examine their life choices? The rest of Foundation’s starring cast includes Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey; also returning are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann. Season two brings in even more cast members: Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow). Goyer returns as showrunner and executive producer; other executive producers include Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Roby n Asimov, and Marcy Ross.

Here’s what lies ahead in the space saga: “ More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Foundation season two runs 10 episodes; the first will arrive Friday, July 14, with new episodes weekly every Friday.

