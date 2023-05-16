Fast Wireless Charger
70% Off
Fast Wireless Charger

Charge it up
This thing can fast wireless charge a multitude of devices including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, AirPods, and other devices too, and it’s really easy to use

Advertisement

A Lincoln Project spokesperson said in an email statement that the truck was parked in line for hours until 1:45 p.m. ET, when a cop on the scene “tried to write a ticket.” When a project staffer asked the officer why, they were told a “Fox executive called several times asking for the truck to be removed.” The truck then circled around and parked again, though in a different spot. Gizmodo reached Fox News for comment and confirmation, but we did not hear back from either.

Though Fox did not confirm it had called police Monday, the network instead shared several images with Mediaite showcasing its own billboard trucks parked in the same spot outside the Manhattan Center. The trucks promoted that Fox “Beats CNN and MSBNC” among other messages about overall network viewership. To add insult to injury, Fox’s billboard trucks were much longer and even more glaring than the super PAC’s were.

Advertisement

In a Tuesday tweet, the Lincoln Project stated “[Fox News] openly promotes hatred and violence, but they can’t handle a sign in their front yard. Don’t worry, holding big liars accountable is our favorite pastime and we’re not going anywhere.”

The PAC wasn’t the only anti-Fox group out on Monday with a billboard truck. Activists from advocacy group MoveOn also brought a truck outside the Empire State Building while protesters stood outside holding signs reading “Fox is Poison” and “Advertisers We are watching you.” Pictures of the protests also show there were a multitude of billboard trucks stationed on the other side of the street from the Empire Center Monday morning. Gizmodo reached out to MoveOn asking if its trucks were also asked to leave, but we did not immediately hear back.

Advertisement
MoveOn’s billboard truck standing near the bus lane of several other trucks, including some sponsored by the Lincoln Project.
MoveOn’s billboard truck standing near the bus lane of several other trucks, including some sponsored by the Lincoln Project.
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok (Getty Images)

Fox has been extra concerned about its image since Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s ouster, even going after Media Matters for releasing behind-the-scenes videos of the ex-show host’s antics.

Advertisement

Fox had this Upfront on the docket since at least February, months before its lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems came to a head. That suit revealed emails and texts from execs and hosts like Carlson that implied they were focused more on ratings than how verified its 2020 election reporting was. Carlson got booted from the network back in April, and there are still lingering questions as to why the host of one of Fox’s most-viewed shows was axed so suddenly.

The Lincoln Project has had its own fair bit of controversy. Back in 2021, the super PAC’s execs were embroiled in a major scandal with allegations longtime GOP operative and project co-founder John Weaver sexually harassed more than 20 young men online.