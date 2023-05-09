He’ssss backkkkkk.

Tucker Carlson, once the darling of rightwing cable news, is now pivoting to his next act: rightwing social media troll.

Approximately two weeks ago, Carlson was suddenly and unexpectedly shoved off the air at his longtime home network, Fox News. Despite having some of the highest ratings of any cable TV program of the past several years, the network decided in April to pull the plug on Tucker Carlson Tonight, officially parting ways with its star permanently. The break between network and anchor came in the immediate aftermath of the settlement of Dominion Voting System lawsuit, as well as a lawsuit accusing Carlson and Fox of sexism and harassment.

But, as it turns out, you just can’t keep this rightwing Howard Beale-es que orator—or, as Jimmy Kimmel once described him, a “talking dick”—down for long.

Carlson has now announced that he’s starting things back up at Twitter, where he says he’ll be resurrecting the same show he did at Fox. He made the announcement Tuesday via a video posted to Twitter. The video, which quickly went viral and wracked up well over a million views, shows Tucker standing in what looks like a log cabin somewhere while waxing eloquent about the ills of the news industry and claiming he’s going to bring viewers the “truth.”

“Starting soon we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for six and a half years to Twitter,” Carlson announces in the video. “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here. And we think that’s a good thing.”

The video also encourages viewers to head to Carlson’s website, tuckercarlson.com, where they’re greeted with a sign-up sheet to receive updates on the show’s development and, in its merch section, are given the opportunity to buy Tucker-themed swag, including golf balls, socks, a $165 travel bag, and a deck of cards with his face on it. The site also features a picture of Tucker standing in a wooded area holding a gun for some reason.

At Fox, Carlson made a name for himself as a rightwing truth teller and fire breather—acting as the mouthpiece for a variety of controversial beliefs and narratives. At Twitter, where he’ll ostensibly suffer virtually no editorial oversight, we can only expect the ride to get weirder, louder, and more unhinged. Buckle up for some truly awe inspiring content, folks.