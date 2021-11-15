Apple TV+ series Fraggle Rock: Rock On—a series of short videos starring the franchise’s signature Fraggles navigating their subterranean, cave-dwelling lives in the era of social distancing—worked as a way to introduce to characters and their imaginative world to a new generation. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock might look and sound like Apple’s new follow-up to Rock On, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Whereas Fraggle Rock: Rock On put a lot of emphasis on different Fraggles’ interactions with celebrities via webcams, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock appears to be a return to the original 1983 show’s focus on the larger world Jim Henson’s puppet creations inhabit, with Fraggles living alongside the Doozers, Gorgs, and Silly Creatures. Boober Fraggle (Dave Goelz), Gobo Fraggle (John Tartaglia), Mokey Fraggle (Donna Kimball), Red Fraggle (Karen Prell), and Wembley Fraggle (Frankie Cordero) are all present and accounted for, and seemingly living lives best described as “unbothered” and “joyful.”
From the looks of the new series, Bock to the Rock will spend a lot more time following as the Fraggles actually move through their world of caves and play important roles in one another’s lives, teaching each other (and audiences) lessons along the way.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock hits Apple TV+ on January 21.
