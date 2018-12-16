Gizmodo was all about examining the past and future this week.
Thinking about what our world will look like far, far in the future can be tricky, especially when we consider what humans will be leaving behind. Earther looked at the future of fossils to explore what might remain long after humans have vanished. On the flip side, Gizmodo also reported on a 1,500-year-old Pumapunku temple that scientists were able to virtually reconstruct using historical data, architectural software, and 3D-printed tools.
Of course, there’s still much happening in our present. And 2018 draws to a close and we set our sights on a new year, it seems as good a time as any to consider overhauling your privacy and security—which means giving some serious thought to how your data is used and monitored. First, if you use any one of these 25 popular passwords, that should be your first order of business. I might also suggest considering who you want to see your stuff online, which we can walk you through right here.