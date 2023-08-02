Gal Gadot Insists Wonder Woman 3 Is Still Happening, Again

James Gunn and Peter Safran are ready to relaunch the DC cinematic universe—helmed by a new, younger version of the Man of Steel, and a new Batman to go alongside Matt Reeves’ take . But for all the newness, at least one current DC start insists they’re sticking around.

Speaking to Comicbook.com before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike to promote her Netflix film Heart of Stone, the actress, asked about the casting of a new Superman and Lois Lane, said “ I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

Wonder Woman 3 was, alongside Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, one of the first major casualties of Warner Bros.’ shuffling of the DC movieverse, when Patty Jenkins said that there was “nothing [she ] could do to move anything forward at this time” for the project. But as James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun to reshape their view for the future of DC movies, Wonder Woman has stayed largely out of the picture in terms of announcements, and there’s not been any official talk of either a reboot for the character or a continuation of Gadot’s iteration.

That is, other than from Gadot herself. T he actress first sowed confusion about the state of DC’s reboot last month when she suggested to Entertainment Tonight that plans were under way for her return as Wonder Woman— presumably for a third film, rather than any of her recent cameo appearances in both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, all done prior to Gunn’s ascent as the head of DC movies.

Which means to say, so far in spite of Gadot’s continued comments we’ve yet to actually hear just what form the Princess of the Amazons will take in DC’s movie future definitively—only leading to more confusion as to just what’s new and what isn’t about this overhaul of the comics publisher’s big screen ambitions.

