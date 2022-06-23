The cast of the Hunger Games prequel continues to grow. Go behind the scenes and learn very little at all in Nope’s latest cryptic featurette. Disney’s Percy Jackson series finds a few more young heroes. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash and Superman & Lois. To me, my spoilers!



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Deadline reports Hunter Schaefer (Euphoria) is the latest to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel as Tigris Snow, “Coriolanus’s cousin and confidante, who advises him in everything— from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass.”

Thor: Love and Thunder



In a recent interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), Christian Bale revealed his major inspiration for playing Gorr, the God Butcher came from Aphex Twin’s “Come to Daddy” music video.

There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.

Elsewhere, Korg mistakes Jane Foster for Jodie Foster in a new clip.

The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron recently shared a couple of photos from the set of The Old Guard 2 on Twitter.

Nope

Without revealing anything about the plot, a new two-and-a-half minute Nope featurette hypes the film’s impressive scope and massive scale.

NOPE | It Takes A Village Featurette

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Minions make an ever-so- timely reference to The Office in a new promo for The Rise of Gru.

The Office x Minions

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Speaking of timely references, Constance Wu paints Lyle the Crocodile like one of her French girls in the trailer for Sony’s live-action Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE – Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

Smile

Meanwhile, the trailer for Smile asks, “What if the entity from It Follows smiled more often?”

Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

The trailer for Peacock’s conversion camp slasher They/Them teases split-screen shenanigans with its red herring villain/assuredly doomed director, Kevin Bacon.

They/Them | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

Percy Jackson

The Percy Jackson series has added Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Olivea Morton to its cast.

House of the Dragon

HBO Max also released a new poster for its Games of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Camarilla is poising the Mycelium in the trailer for next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Motherland: Fort Salem 3x02 Promo “The Price of Work” (HD) Final Season

Tom Swift

Tom Swift must “save [his] relationship with [his] mom while heisting the [latest] capsule piece” in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Tom Swift 1x05 Promo “... And the Crashed Cotillion” (HD) Nancy Drew spinoff

Superman & Lois

Clark comes out of hiding in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois 2x15 Promo “Waiting for Superman” (HD) Season Finale Tyler Hoechlin superhero series

The Flash

Finally, Barry demands justice for Iris in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Flash.

The Flash 8x20 Promo “Negative, Part Two” (HD) Season 8 Episode 20 Promo Season Finale

Banner art by Jim Cook



