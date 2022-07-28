In a video released today, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has revealed that he has contracted covid-19 during his time at San Diego Comic-Con, which was planned as part of a larger West Coast trip that was supposed to include attending the premiere of House of the Dragon. Instead, the author has cancelled his remaining meetings and is isolating in a hotel room.

Covid Video

Despite skipping parties, staying off the convention floor, and cancelling his in-person autograph session, Martin says he began to feel slightly symptomatic a day or two afterwards, as he drove up to Los Angeles. He reassures his fans that he feels fine and his symptoms are mild. He says that it is a “mystery to him” how he caught the virus, as nobody around him has tested positive and he wore a mask at all time except during the House of the Dragon panel and meals.

He hopes to recover quickly and head back to Santa Fe to resume working on his projects, including the long-awaited final installment of the Ice and Fire saga, Winds of Winter.

House of the Dragon hits HBO and HBO Max August 21.



