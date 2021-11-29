Chloé Zhao keeps on teasing her western take on Dracula. More set pictures from The Last of Us tease a familiar locale. Plus, t he CW teases what’s next on Riverdale, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and more, and the Sontarans strike in a new tease for Doctor Who’s season finale. Spoilers away!



Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2

Appearing as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Comic Book), Jason Reitman suggested a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife could see the return of Vigo the Carpathian.

There is a lot of time and opportunity for Vigo The Carpathian to make his return. Look, are you saying that’s the only painting of Vigo The Carpathian? Maybe, he’s riding a horse in another one, maybe, impaling someone in another one.

Chloe Zhao’s Dracula

Chloé Zhao once again teased her western Dracula on Instagram with a photo of Nosferatu on horseback.

Enola Holmes 2

Henry Cavill has wrapped filming Enola Holmes 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

An especially dramatic No Way Home TV spot hints a grim fate awaits Mary Jane.

The Last of Us

Den of Geek has several set photos of Joel and Ellie riding horses on the University of Eastern Colorado campus. Click through to have a look.

The Flash

The “Armageddon” crossover draws to a close in the synopsis for Part 5.

The conclusion to Armageddon presents an opportunity for The Flash (Grant Gustin) to end his lifelong battle with Reverse Flash (guest star Tom Cavanagh) for good, but the payoff could be too much for Barry and team to handle. Meanwhile, Mia Queen (guest star Katherine McNamara) drops in from the future looking to save a lost loved one, and she won’t let anything stand in her way.

Riverdale

Jughead discovers the truth about Rivervale in the synopsis for its 100th episode, “The Jughead Paradox. ”

100th EPISODE — Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#605). Original airdate 12/14/2021.

Legacies

Hope and Lizzie are caught in a game of cat and mouse in the synopsis for “I Can’t Be The One To Stop You” — the December 16 episode of Legacies.

DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right. Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko). Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest. Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin) and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School. Chris Lee and Leo Howard also star. Morenike Joela Evans directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#405). Original airdate 12/16/2021.

Dexter

Harrison finds a “dangerous” new father figure in the synopsis for Dexter’s December 19 episode, “Skin of Her Teeth. ”

Dexter is worried that a serial killer may have set its sights on someone he cares deeply about. So, he turns from predator to protector…a role he’s not comfortable playing. Meanwhile Angela arrests someone from Iron Lake who may be the culprit of a cold case that is near and dear to her heart. Dexter and Harrison run into some more bumps in the road in their relationship, leading Harrison to turn to a very dangerous person as his father figure.

In the meantime, Dexter claims another victim in the trailer for next week’s episode.

4400

Mildred must be stopped in the synopsis for “The Kaminski Experiment” — the December 13 episode of the 4400.



RUN - Logan’s (Cory Jeacoma) adjustment to Shanice’s (Brittany Adebumola) return has been harder than he let on, meanwhile, Rev (Derrick A. King) is beginning to see the light. Mildred (Autumn Best) lets her emotions get the better of her, possibly endangering the rest of the 4400. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson and AMARR. Janice Cooke directed the episode written by Taylor Townsend (#108). Original airdate 12/13/2021.

Yellowjackets

The team learns to hunt in the trailer for next week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends’ evil doppelgängers are still at large in the trailer for their January 12 return episode.

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Marquis becomes Batwoman’s version of the Joker in the trailer for its January 12 return.

Doctor Who

The Flux season concludes in the trailer for next week’s season 13 finale of Doctor Who, “The Vanquishers. ”

From

Finally, EPIX has released a full trailer for its new series about a rural town flanked by vampiric ghouls.

