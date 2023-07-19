Google Is Restricting Internet Access for Some Employees to Combat Cyberattacks

Google is restricting some employees’ Internet access in a pilot program created to combat cyberattacks. An internal memo informed employees that 2,500 were selected to use the internet-free desktop PCs, but the memo was revised to include the caveat that they have the option to opt out of the program while others can volunteer, CNBC reports.

Under the new program, participating employees won’t have direct access to the internet including running administrative commands or installing software. However, Google employees will still be able to access their Google Drive and Gmail accounts, and those who require the internet to effectively do their jobs will be granted exceptions, the internal memo stated.

Advertisement

The memo, viewed by CNBC, said: “Googlers are frequent targets of attacks,” and if a hacker does gain access to their device, they could view a plethora of information including user data and infrastructure code, which the company said could undermine users’ trust in Google.

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Gizmodo. He added, “We routinely explore ways to strengthen our internal systems against malicious attacks.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Google has also taken other steps to combat cyberattacks by volunteering for the cybersecurity certification and labeling program announced by the White House on Tuesday. The labeling program will be applied to participating smart devices that comply with security protocols that make them less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“This new labeling program would help provide Americans with greater assurances about the cybersecurity of the products they use and rely on in their everyday lives,” the White House said in a statement. “It would also be beneficial for businesses, as it would help differentiate trustworthy products in the marketplace.”

Advertisement

Google’s Internet-restricted program comes as other tech companies experienced cyberattacks in recent weeks. Last week, Microsoft reported that roughly a dozen independent companies and government agencies were hacked by Chinese-based intelligence to steal data and access to credentials. The cyberattack was identified as Storm-0558 in June, nearly a month after the attack began, and is still under investigation by the FBI.