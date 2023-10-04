Google Finally Lifts the Lid on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Consider the rumors null. Google has officially announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, its eighth-generation flagship devices since the first Pixel launched in 2016.



What’s new this time around? The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been remodeled with rounder corners, improved camera specs, and a new processor. Google is even gunning for Apple with higher display brightness on both Pixel 8 variants, plus the promise of “beyond” 24 hours of battery life.

Meet the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

As the leaks foretold, your new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have been somewhat redesigned. They’re better off for it, though I get more into that in my hands-on. For now, here’s a rundown of the internal hardware.



The Pixel 8 has a slightly smaller screen size than its predecessor. It’s been compacted down to 6.2 inches, down about a tenth of an inch from the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 Pro remains the same with its 6.7-inch display. The 8 and 8 Pro will debut what Google calls the Actua display. This new display is essentially rebranded OLED, but it has a peak brightness of 2000 nits on the Pixel 8 and 2400 nits on the Pixel 8 Pro. The two devices also have slightly different refresh rates: the Pixel 8 can fluctuate between 60Hz and 120Hz, a better offering than the Pixel 7, stuck at 90Hz for a lifetime. If you’re paying premium prices, you should have access to the smoothest refresh rate. Pixel 8 Pro will continue with its standard 120Hz, though it can also go down to 1Hz for an always-on display.

The batteries inside each of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have been increased. The Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery, up from 4355 mAh, while the 8 Pro has a 5050 mAh compared to last year’s 5000 mAh. Don’t worry: they all still offer support for battery share, fast wireless charging, and up to 50% charge time in half an hour with a 30W charger.



Annoyingly, the Pixel 8 is still saddled with 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB—the “pro” level phone. Both devices start at 128GB of storage, though only the Pixel 8 goes up to 256 GB. If you want more than that, you’ll have to spring for the Pro, which also offers 512 GB and 1TB.

Inside, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will debut the Google Tensor G3 processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor. Google offers little in the way of what’s truly under the hood, but expect most of what the processor does to pertain to the Pixel’s many camera capabilities.



Speaking of cameras, the Pixel 8 and Pro still hope to impress with their respective camera systems. The Pixel 8 remains a two-camera array: a 50-MP primary sensor with a f/1.68 aperture and 82° field of view—same as last year. There’s also Super Res Zoom up to 8x and 2x optical zoom, just like the iPhone 15.

As for the 8 Pro, it has a third telephoto lens. The system includes a 50-MP primary camera with the same field of view and optical zoom capabilities as the smaller Pixel 8. There’s a 48-MP ultrawide camera with a larger aperture than the Pixel 8's wide-angle lens, though both offer around the same 125-degree field of view. The telephoto lens is a 48-MP sensor with f/2.8 aperture and up to 5x optical zoom, as on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Super Res Zoom goes a little further, from 20x on the Pixel 7 Pro to 30x digital zoom on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The front-facing cameras are mostly the same between the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. They both have 10.5-MP cameras, though the Pixel 8 has a fixed focus lens, while the 8 Pro has an autofocus lens.



The fingerprint unlock underneath the display is back on the 8/8 Pro, along with Face Unlock. The sensors are also the same across the board, though the Pixel 8 Pro has an extra temperature sensor to take the temperature of objects around you. It’s as confusing as it sounds.

The rest of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s specs remain relatively standard. They include stereo speakers, USB 3.2 for charging and data transfer, and a standard SIM tray. Google also sweetened the deal a bit on software updates. The Pixel devices will now get up to seven years of software updates, including version and feature updates and security updates.

The Pixel 8 starts at $700. It will be available in three colors: hazel, rose, and obsidian. The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $1000 and is offered in porcelain, obsidian, as well as a unique blue called bay. Both devices will hit shelves on October 12th.