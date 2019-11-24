Google Stadia Woes, Disney+ Hacks, WoW Puppers, and Half Earth: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Another week in the bag, folks! And we’re going into a holiday week, which I’m hoping for most of our readers means at least some reprieve from the daily grind. Stop and treat yourself to a turkey sandwich, at least! Though you can skip all the ungodly foods in this weird Thanksgiving dish Twitter thread (what in god’s name is ambrosia and how can I never see it again?).
But forget turkey day sides; you know what has really gone too far? PopSockets. Also causing headaches in the tech world this week: the vibrant dark web market for hacked Disney+ accounts, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites doing...what satellites are designed to do, and the terrible streaming quality on Google’s Stadia. We also dove into the human toll of protecting roughly 50 percent of the planet, why sites like 23andMe may be the biggest scam of the decade, and how the last 15 years of World of Warcraft has seen some very, very good boys.
