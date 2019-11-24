We come from the future
Best Of The Week

Google Stadia Woes, Disney+ Hacks, WoW Puppers, and Half Earth: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Alyse Stanley
Filed to:Best of Gizmodo
541
Save
Clockwise from top left: Elena Scotti (Photos: Shutterstock, Creative Commons); Benjamin Currie (Gizmodo); Blizzard Entertainment; Clara Martínez-Vázquez, Cliff Johnson, CTIO/AURA/NSF.

Another week in the bag, folks! And we’re going into a holiday week, which I’m hoping for most of our readers means at least some reprieve from the daily grind. Stop and treat yourself to a turkey sandwich, at least! Though you can skip all the ungodly foods in this weird Thanksgiving dish Twitter thread (what in god’s name is ambrosia and how can I never see it again?).

But forget turkey day sides; you know what has really gone too far? PopSockets. Also causing headaches in the tech world this week: the vibrant dark web market for hacked Disney+ accounts, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites doing...what satellites are designed to do, and the terrible streaming quality on Google’s Stadia. We also dove into the human toll of protecting roughly 50 percent of the planet, why sites like 23andMe may be the biggest scam of the decade, and how the last 15 years of World of Warcraft has seen some very, very good boys.

Advertisement

You can read all those great blogs and more below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Best Of The Week

AirPods Pro, Environmental Justice, Disney Plus, and an FCC Leak: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

China Censorship, Facebook Headcanon, Pixel 4, and Apple Beats: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Deadly Fungus, Fat Bear Week, PS5 Leaks, and Hot Dog Salad: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Deadly Sins, Amazon Hardware, and Impeachment Talk: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Area 51, Impossible Burger, and Duck Gifs: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Apple's Big iPhone Event, Labor Wins Big, and Skeletal Panic Hormones: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

About the author

Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance video game reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

EmailTwitterPosts