The First Trailer For the New Goosebumps Show Brings Back Slappy

Just in time for Halloween, a new show based on YA horror legend R.L. Stine’s world of spooky Goosebumps books is set to haunt Hulu and Disney+.

This isn’t entirely your Goosebumps from the 90's either, or maybe it sort of is as the new mystery connects a group of kids together who experience familiar horrors from the books thanks to their family history. While the trailer below is seemingly tonally different from the goopy green camp of the original Fox Kids show there’s a few touchstones like the Haunted Mask and Slappy that stand out as returning faves.

Check out the trailer for the show which drops on Friday the 13 to see what book scares you can recognize.

The second Justin Long appears, I couldn’t help but think, ‘Oh, he’s not long for this world’ as we know what tends to happen to the actor in horror movies (spoiler alert: it’s never good things). The cast is rounded out by a new crew of teens who get to live Goosebumps greatest hits featuring Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer). Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) developed the series and are executive producers,

The new 10-part series will drop five episodes as part of Hulu’s Huluween celebration and Disney+’s “Hallowstream” on October 13 with weekly releases to follow. Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform the same day, as part of its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming.

