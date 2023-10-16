7 Things We Liked About the New Goosebumps, and 3 We Didn't

Goosebumps is back, and it’s offering a fresh take on R.L. Stine’s collection of YA horror for a new age.

The series, now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, ties Goosebumps’ most iconic tales into an interconnected anthology. When a group of teens spend Halloween night at the Biddle house, they experience and encounter cursed items that change their lives. Unbeknownst to them, the experience connects them to a generational punishment on behalf of their parents... on behalf of a vengeful ghost.

Goosebumps stars genre favorite Justin Long (Barbarian) as a new teacher in town, alongside Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl), and Will Price (The Equalizer). Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon Detective Pikachu) developed the series and are executive producers,

Here are seven things we liked about what we’ve seen of Goosebumps so far—and three we didn’t like so much.