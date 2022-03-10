Grimes accidentally spilled the beans that she and Elon Musk have a second child.

The revelation came via a Vanity Fair profile of the Canadian singer published today. Reporter Devin Gordon apparently heard the recently born baby crying in a separate room during an interview, much to Grimes’ visible chagrin. After fleeting attempts to dodge the issue, Grimes, legal name Claire Boucher, eventually buried her face in her hands and broke the news. Though it’s unclear what the baby’ girl’s full name is, the singer referred to her simply as, “Y.”

Y was born sometime last December via a surrogate mother, according to Grimes. Y’s birth came around three months after Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man, told Page Six he and Grimes were officially “semi-separated” after three years together. Now, it’s becoming more clear that break up wasn’t so clear cut. She’s relocated full-time from Los Angeles to Austin , where he has established Tesla’s new headquarters and a massive factory. She said her relationship and the shift in her public p erception have inspired her upcoming album, Book 1.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” Grimes said. The musician said she and Musk live in separate houses but still see each other often. “​There’s no real word for it,” Grimes said. “This is the best it’s ever been.”

That fluid approach might be for the best considering Musk’s previous thorny history with marriage. The billionaire famously went through three divorces in less than 15 years, two with the same woman, and has fathered five other kids. Grimes said the duo’s now two children meant any total separation was off the table for now. “There is no way to extricate myself,” she said.

Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child, a boy subtly named X Æ A-12, (or “X” for short) last year. Though it’s unclear what Y stands for as of writing, if it’s anything like their first child’s, the name may require an encyclopedic knowledge of historical internet culture to transcribe.

In her interview, Grimes admitted she had attempted (poorly) to hide Y’s presence in an effort to keep the baby out of the limelight. That certainly hasn’t been the case for X, who has appeared alongside his father at major events, including a press event following Musk’s naming as Time’s 2021 person of the year.

“I think E [Elon] is really seeing him [X] as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff,” Grimes said. “X is out there.”

She also took time to roast Musk, saying he “does not live like a billionaire.”

“Like, bro wouldn’t even get a new mattress,” she said.

More Musk-Boucher kids may be on the way. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four [children],’’ Grimes told Vanity Fair. And remember, the couple still has 24 more letters of the alphabet available for them to burn through before they presumably pivot over to numerals.

