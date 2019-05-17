Photo: Reddit

Grumpy Cat has died from complications following a urinary tract infection. She was 7 years old.

Grumpy Cat, whose given name was Tardar Sauce, became an internet celebrity after her owner’s brother posted a photo of the cat to Reddit in 2012. The sourpussed feline was less than a year old at the time and instantly went viral.

Advertisement

The family was able to capitalize on the cat’s internet fame through branding promotions with Friskies, appearances at Comicon, and a TV-movie deal with Lifetime called Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, which have all brought in millions.

Grumpy Cat’s family, including her owner Tabatha Bundesen, made the announcement of the cat’s passing this morning on Twitter and described her as their “baby.” Bundesen was a Red Lobster waitress before Grumpy Cat’s rocket to stardom.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” the family said in a statement posted to Twitter. “She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.”

Advertisement

Internet phenomenon Grumpy Cat brings her iconic “No Face” to Madame Tussauds Washington, DC for a meet-and-greet with fans at Madame Tussauds on September 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. ‘Grumpy Cat’ on the field before the MLB opening day game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 4, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. Grumpy Cat attends the premiere of Disney’s “Cinderella” at the El Capitan Theatre on March 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Grumpy Cat poses with fans at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Grumpy Cat attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Actress Angela Kinsey takes a photo of Grumpy Cat at The Friskies 2013 at Arena NYC on October 15, 2013 in New York City. In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, Grumpy Cat poses for photos with her owner Tabatha Bundesen in New York. Friskies“official spokescat,” Grumpy Cat, comes face-to-face with the first-ever Grump-O-Lantern to kick off a Halloween promotion with PetSmart. Famed sculptor Ray Villafane carved the pumpkin for the meet-up at a PetSmart store in Surprise, AZ on Thursday, October 2, 2014 Overly Attached Girlfriend meets Grumpy Cat after the third annual “The Friskies” video contest was announced during VidCon at the Anaheim Convention Center, Friday, June 27, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Passengers join Grumpy Cat, the “Worst Mate,” of the Friskies’ S.S. Holy Shrimp Boat as it embarks on its maiden voyage during the Austin-based festival on Friday, March 7, 2014. 1 / 10

Grumpy Cat’s star started to fade in recent years, especially after the lukewarm response to Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever, which co-starred comedian Aubrey Plaza. But that’s how fame has always worked, even before the internet could make you famous overnight.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world—even when times are tough,” Grumpy Cat’s family said.

Advertisement

“Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”