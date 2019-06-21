Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty

Even as Homeland Security officials attempted to downplay the impact of a security intrusion that reached deep into the network of a federal surveillance contractor, secret documents, handbooks, and slides concerning the nation’s border control operations are beginning to be widely shared online.



Roughly 1.4 terabytes of torrents seeded by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDOS), a journalistic group dispensing confidential documents that world governments and corporations would rather nobody see, are being downloaded daily. This includes more than 400 GB of data stolen from Perceptics, a little-known Knoxville-based contractor working on behalf of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is now at the center of a major U.S. government data breach.

The files include powerpoint presentations, manuals, marketing materials, budgets, equipment lists, schematics, passwords, and other documents detailing Perceptics’ work for CBP and other government agencies for nearly a decade. Tens of thousands of surveillance photographs taken of travelers and their vehicles at the U.S. border are among the first tranches of data to be released. Reporters are digging through the dump and already expanding our understanding of the enormous surveillance apparatus that is being erected on our border.

In a statement last week, CBP insisted that none of the image data had been identified online, even as one headline declared, “Here Are Images of Drivers Hacked From a U.S. Border Protection Contractor.”

“The breach covers a huge amount of data which has, until now, been protected by dozens of Non-Disclosure Agreements and the (b)(4) trade-secrets exemption which Perceptics has demanded DHS apply to all Perceptics information,” DDOS team member Emma Best, who often reports for the Freedom of Information site MuckRock, told Gizmodo.

(Best has also contributed reporting on WikiLeaks for Gizmodo.)

Despite the government’s attempt to downplay the breach, the Perceptics files, she said, “include schematics, plans, and reports for DHS, the DEA, and the Pentagon as well as foreign clients.”

While the files can be viewed online, according to Best, DDOS has experienced nearly a 50 percent spike in traffic from users who’ve opted to download the entire dataset.

“We’re making these files available for public review because they provide an unprecedented and intimate look at the mass surveillance of legal travel, as well as more local surveillance of turnpike and secure facilities,” Best said. “Most importantly they provide a glimpse of how the government and these companies protect our information—or, in some cases, how they fail to.”

Neither CBP nor Perceptics immediately responded to a request for comment.