London cops, assisted by the UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit, arrested a still-unnamed 17-year-old reportedly living in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, according to a tweet posted by the City of London Police Friday morning.

Though cops have yet to provide any details about the person in custody, tech journalist Matthew Keys wrote based on unknown sources that the 17-year-old was arrested over the Rockstar hack that leaked early footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 and threatened to leak the game’s source code. The hacker also reportedly claimed responsibility for the Uber hack that allowed a black hat access to the internal Uber Slack and the company’s websites.

Uber wrote on Monday that its hack was likely conducted by LAPSUS$. The hacking group has been connected to multiple hacks of major companies including Microsoft and Samsung, and the group had even reportedly infiltrated U.S. law enforcement databases.

Advertisement

Keys wrote that both London police and possibly the FBI are expected to offer more details later today. Not much more is confirmed about the person in custody, though previous reports from Bloomberg noted cybersecurity researchers tracked a string of hacks connected to the teen hacker group LAPSUS$ to a then-16-year-old living in his mother’s house near Oxford in the UK. The report also noted this UK teenager was apparently connected with a fellow young person in Brazil.

Back in April, London police announced they arrested two other teenagers connected to LAPSUS$, but that still didn’t stop the group from moving on and attacking major tech companies and governments alike with blistering speed. Not just willing to let the data theft be reward enough, LAPSUS$ hackers have taunted their victims through internal messengers, through Slack and even joined Zoom calls to taunt the folks trying to repair the damage caused by the hacks, according to the researchers cited by Bloomberg.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

This is an ongoing story and we will update this post when we hear more.