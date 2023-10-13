All the Geekiest, Coolest Hallmark Ornaments for 2023

It’s October, which basically means it’s Halloween, which basically means it’s Thanksgiving, which basically means it’s Christmas. So yes, it’s Christmas time, and that means it’s also time to pick out the geekiest holiday ornaments Hallmark has in store for 2023.

Every year the team at Hallmark goes all out on pop culture, hitting mega-popular franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek with dozens of new designs, but also lots of deeper cuts from smaller properties or random ones from newer stuff. You truly don’t know what you’re going to get, and that’s the vibe we’re hoping you’ll find in the following slideshow.

We’ve got Rick and Morty, Power Rangers, Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC, Marvel, Disney, Nintendo, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, and more. All of these are currently available or become available tomorrow, October 14. Buy them all (and so, so much more—this is a very cut-down list) over on Hallmark’s site, and scroll to see our favorites.