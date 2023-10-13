All the Geekiest, Coolest Hallmark Ornaments for 2023

Toys and Collectibles

All the Geekiest, Coolest Hallmark Ornaments for 2023

Star Wars and Star Trek, yes, but also Peter Pan, Batman, and Looney Tunes too? Check them all out.

By
Germain Lussier
Image for article titled All the Geekiest, Coolest Hallmark Ornaments for 2023
Image: Hallmark

It’s October, which basically means it’s Halloween, which basically means it’s Thanksgiving, which basically means it’s Christmas. So yes, it’s Christmas time, and that means it’s also time to pick out the geekiest holiday ornaments Hallmark has in store for 2023.

Every year the team at Hallmark goes all out on pop culture, hitting mega-popular franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek with dozens of new designs, but also lots of deeper cuts from smaller properties or random ones from newer stuff. You truly don’t know what you’re going to get, and that’s the vibe we’re hoping you’ll find in the following slideshow.

We’ve got Rick and Morty, Power Rangers, Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC, Marvel, Disney, Nintendo, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, and more. All of these are currently available or become available tomorrow, October 14. Buy them all (and so, so much more—this is a very cut-down list) over on Hallmark’s site, and scroll to see our favorites.

The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Star Wars movie poster

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Avengers Anniversary Comic

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Morpheus from The Matrix

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Superman comic

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
The Carbonite Chamber from The Empire Strikes Back

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Wall-E and Eve from Wall-E

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Wile E. Coyote as Batman

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Rancor and Boba from The Book of Boba Fett

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Shazam from Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Samus from Metroid

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Jurassic Park Jeep

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Peter Pan vs. Captain Hook

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Battlestar Galactica

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Legolas from The Lord of the Rings

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Badgey from Star Trek: Lower Decks

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Jabba’s Sail Barge from Return of the Jedi

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Syrax from House of the Dragon

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
The Mandalorian’s Starfighter

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Jake from Avatar: The Way of Water

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Loki

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
WWE The Rock

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Silence from Doctor Who

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
The Red Ranger from Power Rangers

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Anakin Skywalker

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Batman 1989

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Geralt from The Witcher

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
The Eleventh Doctor from Doctor Who

Image: Hallmark
Image: Hallmark
